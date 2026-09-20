Chakra Horoscope Today, September 20, 2026: A promising opportunity may deserve more attention than you are giving it

Today's energy focus needs to be on: Solar Plexus Chakra

Complacency may be keeping Aries in a familiar routine that no longer feels inspiring. Comfort has its place, but staying comfortable for too long can prevent you from discovering what you're capable of next.

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Chakra balancing practice: Stand in sunlight for five minutes and visualise golden light around your solar plexus. Repeat RAM nine times.

What to eat or drink: Bananas, pumpkin, yellow peppers or lemon water.

Crystal remedy: Sunstone: Carry it as a reminder to stay motivated and confident.

Career and finance: Review whether your current routine is still supporting your ambitions. Tiger Eye can support an intention for focused action and professional growth.

Taurus Horoscope Today

Today's energy focus needs to be on: Heart Chakra

Release is Taurus' healing theme. An emotional attachment, old expectation or unresolved situation may be ready to leave your energetic space. Letting go can be an act of self-respect rather than defeat.

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{{^usCountry}} Chakra balancing practice: Write down what you are ready to release, then take seven slow breaths while repeating YAM. Safely discard the note. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Chakra balancing practice: Write down what you are ready to release, then take seven slow breaths while repeating YAM. Safely discard the note. {{/usCountry}}

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What to eat or drink: Spinach, avocado, green apple or cucumber-mint water.

Crystal remedy: Chrysocolla: Use it during journaling or emotional release.

Career and finance: Stop investing time in professional situations that have clearly run their course. Smoky Quartz can support grounded transitions.

Gemini Horoscope Today

Today's energy focus needs to be on: Crown Chakra

Enlightenment may come through a simple shift in perspective. Something you've struggled to understand could suddenly make more sense when you stop looking at it from the same angle.

Chakra balancing practice: Spend ten minutes in silence and visualise violet light above your crown. Repeat OM seven times.

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What to eat or drink: Blueberries, blackberries, walnuts or chamomile tea.

Crystal remedy: Lepidolite: Use it during meditation when seeking calm insight.

Career and finance: A new perspective could reveal a better way to approach a professional challenge. Fluorite can support clear thinking and strategic decisions.

Cancer Horoscope Today

Today's energy focus needs to be on: Root Chakra

Isolation may feel safer than dealing with outside demands, but too much withdrawal can make worries feel larger. Give yourself quiet time without cutting yourself off from people who genuinely support you.

Chakra balancing practice: Sit with both feet firmly on the ground and take ten slow breaths. Repeat LAM while visualising red light around your feet.

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What to eat or drink: Beetroot, carrots, sweet potato or ginger tea.

Crystal remedy: Black Tourmaline: Keep it nearby when you need grounding and healthy boundaries.

Career and finance: Don't struggle with a professional problem completely alone. Hematite can support grounded confidence when seeking practical support.

Leo Horoscope Today

Today's energy focus needs to be on: Heart Chakra

Service reminds Leo that generosity is most meaningful when it comes from willingness rather than obligation. Help where you can, but don't make yourself responsible for solving everyone's problems.

Chakra balancing practice: Place your hands over your heart and repeat YAM seven times. Set one healthy boundary before offering your energy today.

What to eat or drink: Spinach, avocado, green peas or green apple.

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Crystal remedy: Unakite: Use it as a reminder to balance compassion with self-care.

Career and finance: Collaboration can be productive, but don't take on work that belongs to others. Green Aventurine can support mutually beneficial opportunities.

Virgo Horoscope Today

Today's energy focus needs to be on: Solar Plexus Chakra

Abundance is available to Virgo when you recognise what is already working. This can involve money, recognition, useful connections or simply greater confidence in your abilities. Notice growth instead of focusing only on what remains unfinished.

Chakra balancing practice: Place your hand over your solar plexus and visualise bright golden light. Repeat RAM eleven times while naming three things you appreciate.

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What to eat or drink: Bananas, yellow lentils, pumpkin or lemon-ginger water.

Crystal remedy: Pyrite: Keep it near your workspace while setting an abundance intention.

Career and finance: A promising opportunity may deserve more attention than you are giving it. Citrine can support an intention for prosperity and professional expansion.

Libra Horoscope Today

Today's energy focus needs to be on: Solar Plexus Chakra

Libra may be tempted to see themselves as powerless in a situation. While circumstances can limit your options, you still have choices about your response. Reclaim your agency instead of allowing one difficult experience to define you.

Chakra balancing practice: Place your palm over your solar plexus and repeat RAM nine times. Then write down one action that is within your control.

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What to eat or drink: Bananas, corn, yellow peppers or warm lemon water.

Crystal remedy: Red Jasper: Use it as a grounding symbol of resilience and personal power.

Career and finance: Don't let a previous setback stop you from pursuing another opportunity. Tiger Eye can support confidence and decisive action.

Scorpio Horoscope Today

Today's energy focus needs to be on: Heart Chakra

Forgiveness can help Scorpios release an emotional burden. You don't have to forget what happened or reopen a relationship. You simply get to decide how much space the past occupies in your present.

Chakra balancing practice: Place both hands over your heart and breathe slowly. Repeat YAM ten times, releasing one resentment with each exhale.

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What to eat or drink: Spinach, avocado, green apple or rose herbal tea.

Crystal remedy: Rhodonite: Use it during emotional healing and reflection.

Career and finance: Let previous professional conflicts become lessons rather than ongoing distractions. Malachite can support an intention for transformation and forward movement.

Sagittarius Horoscope Today

Today's energy focus needs to be on: Crown Chakra

Destiny encourages Sagittarius to trust the direction of the journey without becoming passive. Something may be unfolding beyond your immediate plans, but your choices still matter. Take the next practical step while remaining open to change.

Chakra balancing practice: Sit quietly for five minutes and visualise violet light above your head. Repeat OM nine times.

What to eat or drink: Blueberries, walnuts, coconut water or chamomile tea.

Crystal remedy: Amethyst: Keep it nearby during meditation or reflection.

Career and finance: An unexpected development may redirect your professional priorities. Clear Quartz can support clarity and aligned decisions.

Capricorn Horoscope Today

Today's energy focus needs to be on: Third Eye Chakra

Discovery brings Capricorn fresh information or a new understanding. Something you uncover today could change how you view a person, an opportunity or a professional situation. Stay curious and avoid dismissing unfamiliar possibilities too quickly.

Chakra balancing practice: Journal for ten minutes around the question, “What am I ready to see?” Finish by repeating OM three times.

What to eat or drink: Blueberries, purple grapes, walnuts or peppermint tea.

Crystal remedy: Sodalite: Keep it nearby during research, study or reflection.

Career and finance: New information could reveal a smarter professional or financial option. Labradorite can support an intention for recognising possibilities.

Aquarius Horoscope Today

Today's energy focus needs to be on: Crown Chakra

Miracle energy gives Aquarius a reason to remain open-minded. A small but meaningful shift could restore hope or create an opportunity where you thought there was none. Don't overlook positive developments simply because they arrive differently than expected.

Chakra balancing practice: Spend five minutes in quiet meditation. Visualise violet light above your crown and repeat OM nine times.

What to eat or drink: Berries, walnuts, coconut water or chamomile tea.

Crystal remedy: Angelite: Use it during meditation when you want to cultivate hope and spiritual openness.

Career and finance: An unexpected opportunity or solution could appear. Green Aventurine can support an intention for positive growth and new possibilities.

Pisces Horoscope Today

Today's energy focus needs to be on: Solar Plexus Chakra

Insecurity may cause Pisces to question abilities that deserve more trust. Don't allow one uncertain moment to become a permanent belief about yourself. Confidence grows when you take action despite occasional doubt.

Chakra balancing practice: Place your hand over your solar plexus and take ten deep breaths. Repeat RAM while visualising a bright golden light.

What to eat or drink: Bananas, yellow lentils, pumpkin or lemon water.

Crystal remedy: Golden Healer Quartz: Keep it close when you need to reconnect with confidence.

Career and finance: Don't reject an opportunity simply because you feel unprepared. Sunstone can support an intention for visibility, courage and professional self-belief.

Kishori Sud

(Certified Tarot Card Reader & Crystal Healer, Founder at EnigmaTarotTribe ™)