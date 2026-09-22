Chakra Horoscope Today, September 22, 2026: If you made a mistake, correct what you can and move forward

Today's energy focus needs to be on: Heart Chakra

Despondence may make everything feel heavier than it really is. Instead of judging yourself for feeling low, give yourself permission to slow down and reconnect with what brings emotional nourishment.

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Chakra balancing practice: Place your hands over your heart and practise slow breathing while repeating, “I allow hope to return.”

What to eat or drink: Spinach, avocado, green peas or warm herbal tea.

Crystal remedy: Green Aventurine for emotional renewal and gentle optimism.

Career and finance: Avoid making important decisions from a discouraged mindset. Focus on one manageable task and let steady progress rebuild your confidence.

Taurus Horoscope Today

Today's energy focus needs to be on: Heart Chakra

The soulmate energy highlights meaningful bonds and emotional connections. This may be a day to appreciate someone who brings understanding, comfort or a sense of belonging into your life.

Chakra balancing practice: Spend a few quiet minutes visualising a soft green light expanding from your heart.

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Crystal remedy: Rose Quartz to encourage openness, affection and self-love.

Career and finance: A trusted professional connection could become valuable. Nurture relationships built on mutual respect, while keeping financial boundaries clear.

Gemini Horoscope Today

Today's energy focus needs to be on: Crown Chakra

Dissipating energy suggests that your attention may be scattered or that something is gradually losing its hold over you. Rather than trying to control everything, allow what no longer serves you to fade naturally.

Chakra balancing practice: Try five minutes of silent meditation, focusing on the space above the crown of your head.

What to eat or drink: Light fruits, coconut water or chamomile tea.

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Crystal remedy: Selenite for a sense of energetic clarity and release.

Career and finance: Avoid spreading yourself across too many commitments. Review your priorities and let go of tasks or expenses that no longer have meaningful value.

Cancer Horoscope Today

Today's energy focus needs to be on: Crown Chakra

Prayer brings a reminder that you do not have to carry every uncertainty alone. Whether through meditation, faith or quiet reflection, reconnecting with your inner sense of trust can bring peace.

Chakra balancing practice: Spend five minutes in prayer or silent meditation, focusing on gratitude and surrender.

What to eat or drink: Coconut, soaked almonds or calming herbal tea.

Crystal remedy: Amethyst to support stillness, reflection and spiritual connection.

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Career and finance: When you feel uncertain about a professional decision, pause before reacting. Gather the information you need and allow clarity to develop rather than forcing an immediate answer.

Leo Horoscope Today

Today's energy focus needs to be on: Throat Chakra

Gossip can drain your energy and create unnecessary complications. Today calls for mindful communication: say what is necessary, avoid repeating unverified information and protect your own peace.

Chakra balancing practice: Chant the seed mantra HAM several times, focusing on speaking with honesty and restraint.

What to eat or drink: Blueberries, blackberries or warm lemon tea.

Crystal remedy: Aquamarine to encourage calm and authentic communication.

Career and finance: Keep workplace conversations professional and avoid getting pulled into office politics. Be particularly careful with confidential information and financial discussions.

Virgo Horoscope Today

Today's energy focus needs to be on: Crown Chakra

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Enlightenment represents a shift in perspective. Something that previously seemed confusing may begin making sense when you step back and look at the bigger picture.

Chakra balancing practice: Meditate for five minutes while visualising a violet-white light above your head.

What to eat or drink: Figs, coconut water or lavender tea.

Crystal remedy: Clear Quartz — to support clarity and conscious awareness.

Career and finance: A useful realisation could change how you approach a project or professional goal. Use this insight to refine your strategy rather than immediately making a drastic move.

Libra Horoscope Today

Today's energy focus needs to be on: Solar Plexus Chakra

The victim pattern can make you feel powerless when circumstances do not unfold as expected. Today, encourage you to identify where your choices still matter and reclaim your personal agency.

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Chakra balancing practice: Practise the RAM seed mantra while breathing deeply into your abdomen.

What to eat or drink: Yellow peppers, corn, bananas or ginger-lemon water.

Crystal remedy: Tiger Eye for grounded confidence and personal strength.

Career and finance: Instead of focusing on what others are doing, identify one action you can control. Review your budget, commitments or work priorities and take back ownership of the next step.

Scorpio Horoscope Today

Today's energy focus needs to be on: Third Eye Chakra

Impartiality asks you to observe without immediately taking sides. Your strongest insight may come when you separate emotional reactions from the facts in front of you.

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Chakra balancing practice: Sit quietly for five minutes and observe your thoughts without labelling them as right or wrong.

What to eat or drink: Purple cabbage, blueberries, grapes or rosemary tea.

Crystal remedy: Lapis Lazuli for perspective, discernment and inner clarity.

Career and finance: Assess competing offers or viewpoints objectively. Check the facts, compare practical consequences and avoid allowing personal bias to influence an important decision.

Sagittarius Horoscope Today

Today's energy focus needs to be on: Heart Chakra

Renewal brings a sense of emotional freshness. A difficult chapter may be losing its intensity, giving you room to reconnect with optimism and begin again.

Chakra balancing practice: Take a mindful walk while breathing slowly and repeating, “I welcome a new beginning.”

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What to eat or drink: Green apples, spinach, avocado or tulsi tea.

Crystal remedy: Jade to support emotional harmony and renewal.

Career and finance: A professional situation may offer a chance to reset. Consider updating your approach, reconnecting with a useful contact or revisiting an opportunity you previously set aside.

Capricorn Horoscope Today

Today's energy focus needs to be on: Root Chakra

Workaholic energy can blur the line between dedication and depletion. Your productivity will be more sustainable when rest, boundaries and physical grounding are treated as part of the work.

Chakra balancing practice: Practise a grounding body scan, consciously relaxing your feet, legs, hips and shoulders.

What to eat or drink: Sweet potato, beetroot, lentils or turmeric tea.

Crystal remedy: Hematite for grounding, stability and healthy boundaries.

Career and finance: Hard work can move things forward, but overcommitting may reduce your effectiveness. Prioritise high-value tasks and avoid taking on expenses or responsibilities simply because you feel you must.

Aquarius Horoscope Today

Today's energy focus needs to be on: Heart Chakra

Joy is your reminder that healing does not always have to be serious. Make room for laughter, creativity and simple pleasures that reconnect you with your emotional centre.

Chakra balancing practice: Put on uplifting music and practise gentle movement while consciously relaxing your chest and shoulders.

What to eat or drink: Berries, leafy greens or refreshing mint water.

Crystal remedy: Citrine to amplify optimism, warmth and positive energy.

Career and finance: A lighter attitude can improve creativity and collaboration. Look for ways to make routine work more enjoyable, while keeping spending aligned with your priorities.

Pisces Horoscope Today

Today's energy focus needs to be on: Heart Chakra

Recovery suggests that you are gradually restoring emotional or energetic strength. Do not rush the process; healing often becomes stronger when you allow yourself enough time to recover fully.

Chakra balancing practice: Practise heart-centred breathing for five minutes, inhaling gently and exhaling any remaining tension.

What to eat or drink: Avocado, leafy greens, cucumber or rose tea.

Crystal remedy: Malachite for transformation, emotional release and renewal.

Career and finance: Pace yourself instead of trying to compensate for lost time. Returning to work with clearer boundaries can help you rebuild momentum without exhausting yourself.

Kishori Sud

(Certified Tarot Card Reader & Crystal Healer, Founder at EnigmaTarotTribe ™)