There are some relationships where you may feel an instant connection, but somehow things just do not work out, and you keep going in a loop. These kinds of bonds are usually known as karmic relationships in the spiritual world. No matter how hard you try, you cannot solve the puzzle, which can be frustrating. Most of the time, people do not have the patience to hold onto something that is emotionally and psychologically draining. As a result, in most instances, people move on without getting closure, believing that karmic partners are not meant to be together. But what if there is a possibility of karmic partners getting married?

Do karmic partners get married? An expert answers (Pinterest)

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According to Kishori Sud of EnigmaTarotTribe, karmic partners can absolutely get married, but there is a catch. She says, “Karmic partners can absolutely get married, but only when both people are willing to heal old patterns, release ego, and grow emotionally.”

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Kishori continues, “These relationships are intense because they come with lessons, triggers, and unfinished karmic cycles, not just romance. If both partners choose understanding over pride and growth over repeated conflict, the bond can turn into a lasting marriage. Otherwise, the connection often remains a lesson rather than a lifelong partnership.”

How to know if you are in a karmic relationship

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{{^usCountry}} An instant connection: This is one of the strongest signs of a karmic bond. You feel a sense of familiarity from the very first interaction, and it can feel surreal, as if it were always meant to happen. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} An instant connection: This is one of the strongest signs of a karmic bond. You feel a sense of familiarity from the very first interaction, and it can feel surreal, as if it were always meant to happen. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} These relationships are about growth and act like mirrors, reflecting your inner self. Karmic bonds may push you toward self-awareness and transformation, acting as catalysts that help you evolve into a stronger, more conscious version of yourself. Types of karmic relationships you may encounter {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} These relationships are about growth and act like mirrors, reflecting your inner self. Karmic bonds may push you toward self-awareness and transformation, acting as catalysts that help you evolve into a stronger, more conscious version of yourself. Types of karmic relationships you may encounter {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The Teacher Relationship: Some people enter your life to awaken awareness. They may challenge your beliefs, confront your comfort zones, and reveal patterns you never noticed before. Though the experience may not always feel pleasant, their presence pushes you toward deeper personal growth. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Teacher Relationship: Some people enter your life to awaken awareness. They may challenge your beliefs, confront your comfort zones, and reveal patterns you never noticed before. Though the experience may not always feel pleasant, their presence pushes you toward deeper personal growth. {{/usCountry}}

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The Mirror Relationship: After intense karmic lessons, life sometimes introduces a relationship that feels calm, supportive, and emotionally safe. These connections help restore balance. They allow the heart to rebuild trust and discover emotional stability.

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The Healing Relationship: After intense karmic lessons, life may introduce a relationship that feels calm, supportive, and emotionally safe. Their role is not to harm you, but to reflect what your soul is ready to heal.

The Soul Alignment Relationship: These relationships feel naturally harmonious. There is mutual respect, emotional maturity, and shared growth.

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Disclaimer: This article is for informational and entertainment purposes only and is based on spiritual perspectives that may not be scientifically proven. It should not be considered professional advice for relationships, mental health, or life decisions.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Kanakanjali Roy ...Read More Kanakanjali Roy is a journalist currently serving as Deputy Chief Content Producer at HT Digital Streams, where she writes about astrology, lifestyle, and psychology. Her work covers topics such as tarot readings, zodiac compatibility, and emotional well-being, helping readers understand their lives with clarity. Before joining HT Digital, Kanakanjali was a Senior Copywriter at Times Network and covered the Entertainment beat at ABP News Network, reporting on everything from celebrity weddings and breaking news to award shows and Bigg Boss finales. She also reviewed Bollywood and Hollywood films, as well as web series, bringing her honest perspective to audiences who love stories as much as she does. She studied English Literature at Gauhati University, which nurtured her love for words and storytelling. Kanakanjali also writes poetry and reflective pieces about self-love, emotional strength, and modern relationships. Outside of work, she is a quiet observer of the world. She loves reading, spending time in nature, and travelling to untouched mountain villages, where connecting with locals helps her understand diverse cultures. She shares her thoughts and reflections on Instagram, giving readers glimpses into her personal musings and travels. She believes that every moment of life holds a story, and you should be aware enough to notice it and be part of it. Whether through astrology, stories, or personal reflections, Kanakanjali’s writing encourages readers to feel more connected to themselves and the world around them, appreciate the small moments, and see the extraordinary in everyday life. Read Less

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