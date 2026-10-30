Halloween 2026: Why Samhain is believed to be a powerful night for connecting with ancestors

As Halloween approaches this Saturday, October 31, 2026, many people will celebrate with costumes, candy and spooky decorations. But the date also holds spiritual meaning for people who observe Samhain, an ancient Celtic festival linked to the end of the harvest season and the beginning of winter.

Samhain carries a long history of beliefs about the dead, ancestral connections and the spirit world. Today, some modern Pagan and Wiccan communities use this time to remember loved ones and reflect on the cycle of life. Here is why Samhain remains meaningful and how its traditions connect with Halloween.

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What is Samhain and why is it celebrated on October 31? Samhain, pronounced “SOW-in,” marks the seasonal shift from autumn toward winter. According to HISTORY, the festival traditionally takes place from October 31 to November 1 and marks the start of the darker half of the year.

Ancient Celtic communities marked this seasonal change with bonfires, feasts and other customs. The festival also carried spiritual meaning, as people believed the boundary between the living and the spirit world could become thinner during this period.

Why is Samhain associated with connecting with ancestors? For people who observe Samhain, the festival offers a time to remember those who have died. Celtic folklore held that ancestors and other spirits could return during this period.

According to HISTORY, in Samhain traditions, people left food offerings and used disguises in customs linked to supernatural beliefs. Today, some practitioners mark the occasion by lighting candles, sharing memories of loved ones or creating spaces for remembrance.

These practices reflect cultural and spiritual beliefs. They do not establish that spirits literally return on Halloween.