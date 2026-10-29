Halloween 2026: Costumes to wear based on your zodiac sign
This article will unveil how you can use your sign's traditional traits to choose a Halloween look that feels like you.
Halloween 2026 falls on Saturday, October 31, giving you the perfect excuse to dress up and show off your creative side. If you are still deciding what to wear, your zodiac sign could offer some inspiration. From bold superheroes to mysterious witches, each costume can reflect the personality traits traditionally associated with your sign.
Celebrity astrologer Aliza Kelly partnered with Spirit Halloween for a 2026 zodiac costume guide, highlighting the connection between astrology, identity and self-expression. Here is how you can use your sign's traditional traits to choose a Halloween look that feels like you.
Also Read The Old Farmer’s Almanac explains why Halloween falls at the end of October and what it means spiritually
What Halloween costumes you should wear based on your zodiac sign
Aries: Warrior or superhero
You like a challenge and enjoy taking the lead. Channel your fearless side with a warrior or superhero costume. Add a red cape, boots and bold accessories to create a look that commands attention.
Taurus: Forest fairy
Your sign is associated with comfort, beauty and a love of the finer things. Dress as a forest fairy with a floral crown, green fabrics and delicate gold jewellery. Choose soft textures to bring the look together.
Gemini: Mischievous witch
Your curious, playful side makes a witch costume a natural fit. Add a pointed hat, colourful makeup and a few magical accessories. You can even create two contrasting looks to reflect your sign's dual symbolism.
Cancer: Moon goddess
Your sign is traditionally linked with the Moon, intuition and emotional depth. Choose a moon goddess costume with silver details, flowing fabric and celestial accessories.
Also Read The Old Farmer’s Almanac explains why Halloween falls at the end of October and what it means spiritually
Leo: Royal queen or king
You enjoy expressing yourself and making a statement. A royal costume with a gold crown, dramatic cape and bold jewellery can bring out your confident side.
Virgo: Classic vampire
Your practical and detail-focused nature suits a polished vampire look. Choose dark clothing, a crisp collar and subtle makeup to create a costume that feels elegant without too much effort.
Libra: Enchanting witch
With Venus as your traditional ruling planet, Libra is associated with beauty and balance. Choose a stylish witch costume with a velvet dress, a lace hat and carefully matched accessories.
Scorpio: Vampire queen or count
Halloween falls during Scorpio season, making a mysterious vampire costume an easy choice. Use dark fabrics, dramatic makeup and a touch of red to create a striking look.
Also Read Scorpio season 2026: Know how Western astrology impacts zodiac signs
Sagittarius: Adventurer or pirate
Your sign is associated with exploration and freedom. Try a pirate costume with boots, a hat and a prop compass to reflect your adventurous spirit.
Capricorn: Gothic royal
Your traditional traits include ambition, discipline and determination. A gothic royal costume with structured clothing, a dark cape and understated jewellery can give you a commanding look.
Aquarius: Futuristic alien
Known in astrology for originality and unconventional ideas, Aquarius suits a futuristic alien costume. Try metallic clothing, silver makeup and unusual accessories.
Pisces: Mermaid
Your sign is associated with imagination and the element of water. Create a mermaid look with shimmering fabrics, blue and green shades, and pearl-inspired accessories.
How to choose your Halloween 2026 costume
Use these ideas as a starting point, not a set of rules. You can also combine your Sun, Moon or rising sign if you follow those parts of your birth chart. Above all, choose a costume that makes you feel comfortable and lets you enjoy Halloween your way.
Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. Reader discretion is advised.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSoumi Pyne
Soumi Pyne is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with four years of work experience. She started her career as a digital journalist with HT after completing her master's in media and communication from NSHM Kolkata. She covers topics in astrology, manifesting, and tarot readings, and also interviews astrologers to share their stories. In 2022, she interviewed the young indigo pilot who had saved Indian students from Ukraine. She has also covered stories about the Dhoomimal Art Gallery and a few lifestyle stories. She is now a fervent reader of astrology, but before working full-time on the Astrology beat, she coordinated and published think tank stories in the HT insight section. Additionally, produced Live Mint and HT newsletters, during which she had the scope to publish news articles by HT's editor-in-chief, Sukumar Ranganathan. She puts in her best effort to make her readers justify the statement "Astrology is a pseudoscience". While she believes that Astrology is not intertwined with Science, she aims to help her readers understand that the human body can be influenced by planetary alignments, drawing on insights from Indian and USA astrologers. Outside her professional sphere, she enjoys a healthy lifestyle through yoga, journaling, meditation, running, and cooking gluten-free meals. She is an avid documentary enthusiast who loves watching BBC, Discovery, and other channels, with a focus on ancient history, space, art, and culture. Also, you'll often find her taking her pooch to new cafes and often taking short trips with her girls or her family to offbeat places.Read More