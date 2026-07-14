How does spirituality connect with the Rath Yatra? shares a spirituality expert

Every year, millions of devotees gather in Puri, Odisha, to witness the grand Jagannath Rath Yatra. The sight of the towering wooden chariots, the sound of devotional songs and the sea of pilgrims make it one of the world's most celebrated religious festivals.

According to temple sources, the deities adorn around 30 different designs of ornaments which include gold, diamond, silver and other precious metals. (PTI)

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But spiritual teacher Yuvika Dhar tells Hindustan Times that the true meaning of Rath Yatra goes far beyond the grand procession. She says the festival invites people to look within and understand one of the deepest teachings of Indian spirituality: the oneness of all life.

How Rath Yatra is more than a chariot festival

For many, Rath Yatra is known as the day when Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Goddess Subhadra leave the Jagannath Temple and travel to the Gundicha Temple. Thousands of devotees pull the beautifully decorated wooden chariots through the streets of Puri.

While this journey is the most visible part of the celebration, Yuvika Dhar says it also carries a deeper spiritual message.

"The festival turns a grand public celebration into a deeply personal inner experience," she explains. "It reminds us that spirituality is not only about visiting a temple. It is also about discovering the divine within ourselves."

The spiritual meaning of Rath Yatra

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{{^usCountry}} Yuvika Dhar says the heart of Rath Yatra lies in an ancient spiritual teaching found in many Indian traditions: the Atman, or individual soul, and the Paramatma, or the Supreme Soul, are ultimately one. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Yuvika Dhar says the heart of Rath Yatra lies in an ancient spiritual teaching found in many Indian traditions: the Atman, or individual soul, and the Paramatma, or the Supreme Soul, are ultimately one. {{/usCountry}}

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According to her, the festival expresses this truth in a simple and beautiful way. "It is as if Lord Jagannath is telling every devotee, 'I have come to you all. I am like you. I am you.'"

She says this message encourages people to look beyond differences and recognise the same divine presence in every human being.

A reminder to practise love and equality

Yuvika Dhar believes the lessons of Rath Yatra do not end when the procession is over. The festival encourages people to carry its values into daily life.

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Showing kindness to others, treating everyone with respect and letting go of feelings of pride or separation are all ways of living the spirit of Rath Yatra, she says.

For her, the journey of Lord Jagannath is also a journey of the heart. As the chariots move through the streets, devotees are invited to move a little closer to compassion, humility and inner peace.

The message of Rath Yatra today

Yuvika Dhar says the festival offers a timeless lesson. It reminds us that spirituality is not only found in rituals or sacred places. It is found in the way we see and treat one another.

That, she believes, is the enduring message of Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra. Beyond the colourful chariots and joyful celebrations lies a simple truth: every soul is connected, and the divine belongs to everyone.

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