How to attract more miracles into your life with 9 simple practices, according to a Feng Shui expert

Everyone loves miracles. Whether it is an unexpected opportunity, a relationship, financial growth, or simply a day when everything seems to fall into place, most of us hope for moments that make life feel good. While there is no guaranteed formula to attract a miracle into your life, according to a Feng Shui expert, the energy in your home can influence how you feel and how open you are to new possibilities. She suggests that a few simple changes to your space and daily routine can help create an environment that supports the mindset needed to welcome more of life's little miracles.

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Keep your stove clean to invite financial abundance

In Feng Shui, the stove symbolizes wealth and nourishment. A clean and well-maintained stove is believed to support the flow of financial energy. Taking a few minutes to wipe it down regularly can become a meaningful ritual of welcoming prosperity into your home.

Create pairs to encourage love

If you want to attract or strengthen a relationship, look at your bedroom. Adding matching items, such as two bedside lamps, two cushions, or two candles, can represent partnership and emotional balance.

Clear the space under your bed for better sleep

The area beneath your bed should ideally remain open and free from stored items. According to Feng Shui principles, clutter under the bed can hold stagnant energy and interfere with restful sleep.

Refresh your front door to welcome opportunities

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{{^usCountry}} Your front door is considered the main entrance for new possibilities. Dusting it, cleaning the surrounding area, and making it feel inviting can symbolize opening yourself to fresh experiences and unexpected opportunities. Declutter your wardrobe to build confidence {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Your front door is considered the main entrance for new possibilities. Dusting it, cleaning the surrounding area, and making it feel inviting can symbolize opening yourself to fresh experiences and unexpected opportunities. Declutter your wardrobe to build confidence {{/usCountry}}

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Go through your clothes and keep the pieces that reflect the person you are becoming. Letting go of items that no longer fit your life can create a sense of clarity and self-confidence.

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Repair or remove broken items

A cracked frame, a faulty lamp, or a damaged piece of furniture may seem insignificant, but Feng Shui suggests that broken objects can create a feeling of disruption in the home. Fixing or replacing them helps restore a sense of harmony.

Open your windows every morning

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Fresh air can instantly change the atmosphere of a room. Opening the windows each morning allows light and air to circulate, creating a sense of renewal.

Display photos that make you smile

Surround yourself with images that remind you of love, happiness, and meaningful moments. Your environment should lift your spirits and help you focus on what brings you joy.

Begin each day with a simple intention

The expert recommends starting your morning with the words: “Show me how good today can be.” This practice is not about forcing miracles to happen. It is about training your mind to notice the good that already exists and to remain open to positive experiences throughout the day.

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These Feng Shui tips are not presented as guaranteed ways to create miracles. Instead, they are intentional habits that can help align your environment, your attention, and your emotional state with the kind of life you hope to experience.

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Disclaimer: Feng Shui is a traditional practice and should not be viewed as a scientifically proven method for attracting miracles or changing life circumstances. Results may vary from person to person, and these suggestions should not replace practical, financial, medical, or professional guidance.

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