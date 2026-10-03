Mayo Clinic explains the power of gratitude: Why do spiritual traditions treat gratitude as a daily practice?

Gratitude can feel like a simple “thank you,” but many spiritual traditions treat it as something deeper. You can practice gratitude for people, nature, everyday experiences and even difficult moments. Mayo Clinic also highlights gratitude as a practice that can support well-being and help you focus on the positive parts of life.

What does gratitude really mean?

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Mayo Clinic describes gratitude as more than a temporary feeling. It involves noticing and appreciating the good things in your life and recognising that some of them come from people or circumstances beyond you.

You can apply this idea to ordinary moments. You might feel grateful for a supportive friend, a peaceful morning, a warm meal or time spent outdoors. You do not need a major life event to begin.

Also Read Mayo Clinic says you can practise mindfulness without meditating: Here’s how

Why does gratitude matter in spirituality?

Many spiritual traditions use gratitude to help people recognise their connection with something beyond themselves. That connection can take different forms. You may find it through faith, nature, family, community or a personal sense of purpose.

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{{^usCountry}} Mayo Clinic also discusses spirituality as a source of meaning, connection and inner peace. Its guidance notes that spirituality can help people feel connected to the world and release some of the pressure to control everything. Can gratitude change how you see difficult moments? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mayo Clinic also discusses spirituality as a source of meaning, connection and inner peace. Its guidance notes that spirituality can help people feel connected to the world and release some of the pressure to control everything. Can gratitude change how you see difficult moments? {{/usCountry}}

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You do not have to pretend that everything feels good. Instead, you can look for something meaningful even during a difficult period.

Mayo Clinic suggests looking for positive elements in challenging experiences and using gratitude as one way to develop resilience. Its guidance also recommends writing down things you appreciate and expressing thanks to other people.

This does not mean you should ignore pain or force yourself to feel grateful for suffering. You can acknowledge a difficult experience while still noticing the people, lessons or small moments that support you.

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Also Read Cleveland Clinic explains how meditation can help you reconnect with the present

Try this simple gratitude ritual tonight

Before you sleep, pause for a few minutes. Think about three things that brought meaning, comfort or joy to your day.

You can write them in a journal or simply hold them in your mind. Mayo Clinic recommends gratitude journaling and also suggests thinking about people you appreciate when you begin or end your day.

You can also send someone a genuine message of thanks. A simple expression of appreciation can turn gratitude from a private thought into an act of connection.

Gratitude may become a way of living

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When you practice gratitude regularly, you may start noticing things that you usually overlook. A quiet morning, a conversation, a meal or a patch of sunlight can become a reminder to pause and appreciate the present.

Mayo Clinic does not present gratitude as a spiritual cure. Instead, its guidance connects the practice with wellbeing, resilience, relationships and a greater appreciation of life.