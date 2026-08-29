Meditation isn't always about finding silence. Why spiritual experts are asking seekers to sit with the noise

You may sit down to meditate, hoping your mind will finally become quiet. But instead, you may find yourself thinking about an old argument, a painful memory or everything you need to do tomorrow.

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It can be frustrating. You may even wonder if you are meditating the wrong way.

But some spiritual teachers say a busy mind does not mean you have failed at meditation. Sometimes, sitting quietly simply makes you notice thoughts and feelings that were already there.

A recent post by Aathman Awareness Centre explores this idea. It says meditation can bring you face-to-face with the thoughts and emotions that often stay in the background of daily life.

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Why meditation doesn't always feel peaceful

{{^usCountry}} Many people start meditation because they want peace and a break from a busy day. So when the mind becomes even louder, the experience can feel disappointing. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Many people start meditation because they want peace and a break from a busy day. So when the mind becomes even louder, the experience can feel disappointing. {{/usCountry}}

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But meditation does not always mean having a completely empty mind.

Tara Brach, a meditation teacher and author, often encourages people to notice difficult thoughts and feelings instead of immediately pushing them away. Her approach focuses on paying attention to what is happening in the present moment with kindness.

That can mean noticing fear, anger or sadness without telling yourself that you should not be feeling it.

Also Read Sadhguru on pilgrimage: Why he says a spiritual journey is not about achieving something

What should you do when your mind gets noisy?

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You do not have to fight every thought that appears.

Sharon Salzberg, a meditation teacher and author, has written about the importance of returning to the practice when the mind wanders. If you notice your thoughts have taken over, you can gently bring your attention back to your breath or another focal point.

Think of it as noticing that you have wandered and coming back, rather than blaming yourself for wandering in the first place.

The goal is not to win a battle against your thoughts.

Is meditation really about finding silence?

Peace can be one part of meditation, but it may not be the whole point.

Sometimes, you sit quietly and notice how much is going on inside you. You may see a thought that keeps returning or an emotion you have been avoiding. You do not have to solve it during that session. You can simply notice it.

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This is close to the idea shared by Aathman Awareness Centre, saying stillness can make the inner noise easier to see.

So the next time your meditation session feels far from peaceful, do not immediately assume you are doing it wrong. You can pause, notice what is happening and return to your breath.

Meditation may not always give you silence. Sometimes, it first gives you a chance to listen.