Most people misunderstand Bhakti. Here's what a spiritual expert says it really means

Most people think of Bhakti as a religious practice centred around prayers, temple visits, chanting mantras or singing bhajans. While these rituals can be expressions of devotion, spiritual teacher Shubham Singh of Aathman Awareness Centre says Bhakti is far more than religious observance. Drawing on the teachings of his Guru, HH Guruji Sundar, he explains that Bhakti is not about what we do, but about the inner transformation that occurs when the ego begins to dissolve, and life itself becomes an offering to the Divine.

Read about the true essence of Bhakti in spirituality. (Pexels)

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Why is Bhakti more than rituals?

According to the spiritual teacher, prayers, chanting, and temple visits can all become expressions of Bhakti, but they do not automatically lead to devotion.

The key difference lies in the intention behind the action. If someone constantly thinks, "I am praying," "I am chanting," or "I am a devoted person," the ego continues to take centre stage. In that state, the focus remains on the individual rather than on the Divine.

True Bhakti, he explains, begins when the identity of the doer starts dissolving. Instead of thinking about oneself, only the prayer, the chant, and the feeling of love remain.

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The role of surrender in Bhakti

{{^usCountry}} Surrender is often misunderstood as a symbolic act, such as bowing before a deity or touching a guru's feet. Singh says genuine surrender goes far beyond physical gestures. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Surrender is often misunderstood as a symbolic act, such as bowing before a deity or touching a guru's feet. Singh says genuine surrender goes far beyond physical gestures. {{/usCountry}}

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He explains that surrender means offering one's body, mind and soul completely. It is a willingness to let go of personal control and allow life to unfold in alignment with a higher purpose.

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In this state, a person no longer sees themselves as the controller of life. Instead, they become an instrument through which the Divine works.

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When everyday life becomes devotion

One of the central teachings shared by Singh is that Bhakti is not limited to a specific place or time. It is not confined to a prayer room or a religious ceremony.

Instead, Bhakti becomes a way of living.

Everyday activities such as eating, walking, speaking, working and helping others can all become acts of devotion when they are performed with awareness, humility and love. The focus shifts from seeking personal gain to offering every action to the Divine.

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This perspective transforms ordinary life into a spiritual practice without requiring dramatic external changes.

Love is the foundation of Bhakti

Love forms the heart of true devotion. However, he distinguishes spiritual love from emotional attachment.

He describes Bhakti as the love of the heart that expects nothing in return. It does not depend on circumstances, recognition or rewards. Instead, it flows naturally and unconditionally.

When such love deepens, compassion arises on its own. Service becomes effortless because it is no longer driven by obligation or personal achievement. Helping others becomes a natural expression of the heart.

The essence of Bhakti

The ultimate purpose of Bhakti is not to become more religious but to become free from the constant sense of "me" and "mine."

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As love continues to deepen, the ego gradually softens. What remains is a life guided by surrender, compassion and devotion.

In the teachings of HH Guruji Sundar, Bhakti is not simply something a person practises for a few minutes each day. It is a lifelong journey of allowing love to dissolve the ego until every thought, action and experience becomes an offering to the Divine.

Disclaimer: This article is based on the spiritual teachings shared by an expert. Spiritual experiences and interpretations may differ among individuals and traditions.