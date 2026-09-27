On World Tourism Day, an expert explains why spiritual seekers are choosing meaningful journeys over holidays

Travel can take you to a new place, but sometimes it can also take you closer to yourself. This World Tourism Day, the idea of meaningful travel is gaining attention as more people look beyond sightseeing and packed holidays. For spiritual seekers, a journey can offer time to pause, reflect and connect with something deeper.

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Aman Naagar, Managing Director of Avis India, tells HT that travel is “one of life’s most effective classrooms.” He said journeys can teach you to adapt when plans change, make decisions in unfamiliar situations, solve unexpected problems and become more confident and independent.

Why spiritual seekers are choosing meaningful journeys

A spiritual journey does not always need a fixed plan. You may visit a pilgrimage site, spend time at a temple, walk through an old heritage town or simply sit quietly in a place that feels peaceful.

The value often comes from the experience itself. When you step away from your usual routine, you get more space to think, observe and reconnect with yourself.

Also Read Feeling stuck on your spiritual path? A spiritual expert shares 9 lessons for seekers

When the journey becomes part of the spiritual experience

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{{^usCountry}} For many travellers, reaching a destination is only one part of the experience. The road can also give you moments of reflection. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For many travellers, reaching a destination is only one part of the experience. The road can also give you moments of reflection. {{/usCountry}}

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Aman says that travellers increasingly want the freedom to change their plans. You may take an unexpected road, stop at a local temple, explore a place you did not originally plan to visit or stay longer somewhere that feels meaningful.

These unplanned moments can sometimes become the most memorable part of a journey.

How India offers many spiritual experiences

India has a long tradition of journeys connected with faith, culture and self-reflection. Amritsar can offer an experience of faith, community and service. Ayodhya connects travellers with India's spiritual and historical traditions. Kochi brings together history, coastal culture and spiritual experiences.

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You can also explore Jaipur through its heritage and traditions, while other Indian cities and pilgrimage destinations offer their own lessons about culture, faith and community.

Travel can teach you to slow down

A spiritual journey does not have to mean visiting several destinations in a short time. Sometimes, slowing down can make the experience more meaningful.

Instead of asking how many places you can cover, you can ask what you want to experience. You may choose to spend more time at one temple, speak to local people, learn about a tradition or simply enjoy a quiet moment away from your usual surroundings.

What can you bring back from the journey?

The most meaningful part of a spiritual journey may not be a photograph or souvenir. You may return with a new perspective, a memorable conversation or a better understanding of yourself.

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As Aman said, the best journeys can help you return with “a slightly different understanding of the world, and often of ourselves.”

For spiritual seekers, that can make travel more than a holiday. It can become an opportunity to pause, explore and discover something within yourself while experiencing a new place.