Pitru Paksha 2026: Tarpan rituals, dates, timings and how to offer water to your ancestors

Pitru Paksha is a time when many families pause to remember and honor loved ones who have passed away. These 16 days are marked by rituals such as Shraddha and Tarpan, with water and food offered in remembrance of ancestors. If you are observing Pitru Paksha this year, knowing the dates, traditional timings and basic steps can help you follow the rituals with greater clarity.

Why is Pitru Paksha observed?

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Pitru Paksha is traditionally observed for 16 days to honor ancestors, also known as Pitr. According to Hindu belief, this is a period when ancestors are remembered through prayers and offerings made by their families.

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Water and food offerings are traditionally believed to bring peace to departed souls and blessings of health and good fortune to living family members. Gurudev Vikrant Jain, Chairman and Founder of the Indian Institute of Vedic Science (IIVS), has also suggested using this period to work on Pitru Dosha.

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{{^usCountry}} In Vedic astrology, Pitru Dosha is traditionally associated with ancestral issues reflected in a birth chart. Believers may connect it with challenges in areas such as finances, health and family life. These are spiritual and astrological interpretations rather than scientifically established effects. Pitru Paksha 2026: Dates and timing {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In Vedic astrology, Pitru Dosha is traditionally associated with ancestral issues reflected in a birth chart. Believers may connect it with challenges in areas such as finances, health and family life. These are spiritual and astrological interpretations rather than scientifically established effects. Pitru Paksha 2026: Dates and timing {{/usCountry}}

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Pitru Paksha 2026 will be observed from Sunday, September 27, through Saturday, October 10, and will end with Sarvapitri Amavasya.

Shraddha is traditionally performed on the tithi, or lunar day, that corresponds to the ancestor's date of passing. If you are following the ritual at home, you may wish to check the relevant tithi according to your location and family tradition.

According to guidance shared by Gurudev Vikrant Jain, the preferred time for Tarpan is the Kutup Muhurat, a midday period that falls approximately between 11:36 AM and 12:24 PM. The exact timing can vary by location, so checking a local Panchang is advisable.

How to offer Tarpan at home

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Tarpan is a traditional ritual in which water is offered in remembrance of ancestors. If you are performing it at home, the basic steps are:

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Face south: The south direction is traditionally associated with Pitru Loka, the realm of ancestors.

Prepare water and black sesame: Mix black sesame seeds with water, then place the offering in a copper vessel. A simple steel vessel can also be used at home.

Offer water: Hold the water in your palm and allow it to flow through your fingers while respectfully chanting the name of the ancestor you are remembering.

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Repeat the offering: Traditionally, the water is offered three times for each ancestor being remembered.

Light a lamp and offer food: Simple foods such as rice, dal and kheer are commonly offered as part of the observance.

Share food or help someone in need: Many families traditionally offer food to a Brahmin, a cow, or a crow. You can also extend the practice by offering food to someone who is hungry or in need.

Pitru Paksha dos and don'ts

Dos

Perform Tarpan with a calm and focused mind.

Keep your home and clothes clean and simple.

Feed a cow, crow, dog or someone in need.

Remember your ancestors respectfully by chanting their names.

Light a lamp each day during the period.

Don'ts

Avoid cutting your hair during this period if that is part of your family tradition.

Avoid buying new clothes or making major purchases.

Traditionally, people avoid starting a new business or moving into a new house.

Many families avoid non-vegetarian food and alcohol during Pitru Paksha.

If you have begun a specific Tarpan practice, follow it consistently in accordance with your family or religious tradition.

Try to avoid arguments, harsh words and unnecessary conflict at home.

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Ultimately, Pitru Paksha is observed differently across families and regions. If you are unsure about a ritual, its timing, or the customs your family follows, consulting a knowledgeable priest or a local Panchang can help you observe the tradition appropriately.

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Disclaimer: Pitru Paksha rituals and astrological concepts such as Pitru Dosha are based on religious and traditional beliefs and are not scientifically proven. This article is intended for cultural and informational purposes and should not be treated as a substitute for professional advice or as a basis for important life decisions.

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