Sadhguru on Navratri: A spiritual perspective on why the 9 days go beyond power, wealth, victory and knowledge

Navratri is more than nine nights of prayer, fasting, and celebration. In a recent video shared by Sadhguru, he explains the deeper meaning behind the three forms of Devi worshipped during the festival: Durga, Lakshmi and Saraswati. He connects them with three important aspects of life: power, wealth and knowledge. According to Sadhguru, these can create great possibilities, but they can also become sources of ignorance when you use them without awareness.

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Also Read Sadhguru on the Full Moon: Why he says this night can support your spiritual practice

What do Durga, Lakshmi and Saraswati represent?

The nine nights of Navratri traditionally move through three forms of the Divine Feminine. Sadhguru explains that each form receives three nights of focus.

Durga represents power, Lakshmi represents wealth, and Saraswati represents knowledge. Sadhguru says these three dimensions can help you grow, but you can also become trapped by them if you treat them only as ways to gain more in life.

Also Read Why is Navratri celebrated for 9 days? Sadhguru explains the spiritual meaning behind each phase

Why does Sadhguru call power, wealth and knowledge possibilities?

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{{^usCountry}} Power can help you act. Wealth can create comfort and opportunities. Knowledge can help you understand the world. But Sadhguru points out that each can also limit you when you identify too strongly with it. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Power can help you act. Wealth can create comfort and opportunities. Knowledge can help you understand the world. But Sadhguru points out that each can also limit you when you identify too strongly with it. {{/usCountry}}

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You can therefore use Navratri as a time to ask yourself a simple question: Are you using what you have to grow, or have you allowed it to control you?

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Navratri is not only about gaining knowledge

Sadhguru says Navratri does not focus only on attaining knowledge. He connects the festival with attaining power, wealth and knowledge, while also moving beyond them.

This gives the festival a different spiritual perspective. You can seek success, understanding, and material well-being, but the deeper goal is to look beyond accumulation and discover a greater sense of yourself.

Also Read Sadhguru on Navratri: What do the 9 days of Navratri mean for spiritual seekers?

What does Vijayadashami mean spiritually?

The nine nights lead to Vijayadashami, the tenth day of Navratri. Sadhguru connects this day with victory, but he says victory does not simply mean gaining more wealth, power or knowledge.

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Instead, he points toward transcendence. You can think of Vijayadashami as a symbolic moment to move beyond your limitations rather than simply collecting more achievements.

What does the Navratri bring for spiritual seekers?

You can use the nine days to examine your relationship with power, wealth, and knowledge. Ask yourself whether these things expand your life or create greater attachment.

From Sadhguru's perspective, Navratri offers a chance to work with these dimensions of life while also seeking something beyond them. The final victory, in this interpretation, comes when you move beyond your limitations and open yourself to a larger possibility.

Disclaimer: HT does not present these interpretations as factual or scientifically proven information. This article is intended for informational purposes only.

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