Sadhguru on pilgrimage: Why he says a spiritual journey is not about achieving something

A pilgrimage can look like any other long journey from the outside. You travel to a distant place, deal with difficult roads, spend days away from home and finally reach your destination. But Sadhguru sees a deeper purpose in such journeys.

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In his teachings on pilgrimage, particularly while speaking about Kailash, he draws a clear line between a trek and a spiritual journey.

Also Read Sadhguru on Kailash: Why the sacred mountain holds a special place in spirituality

Why Sadhguru sees pilgrimage differently?

Sadhguru says a trek or mountaineering trip can give you a sense of achievement. You reach a difficult destination and feel that you have accomplished something.

He gives pilgrimage a different meaning. He describes it as a process of becoming less attached to the idea of who you are. In his explanation, you do not go to a sacred place to make yourself feel bigger. You go with the intention of becoming more open and receptive.

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{{^usCountry}} That idea becomes especially important at Kailash, a place revered across several spiritual traditions. Sadhguru describes the journey there as an opportunity to turn an outward journey into an inward one. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} That idea becomes especially important at Kailash, a place revered across several spiritual traditions. Sadhguru describes the journey there as an opportunity to turn an outward journey into an inward one. {{/usCountry}}

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Also Read Sadhguru on Kailash: Why does the spiritual teacher return to the mountain again and again?

The spiritual meaning of “becoming less”

The idea may sound unusual in a culture that often asks you to achieve more, collect more and become more successful.

Sadhguru's message points in the opposite direction. He suggests that you can use a pilgrimage to loosen your attachment to your identity, possessions and achievements.

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Think about what normally defines you. Your job, education, money, social position and even your reputation can shape how you see yourself. But when you step away from those familiar surroundings, those labels may feel less important.

For Sadhguru, that shift creates space for self-reflection. He says the real enhancement does not come from collecting things. It comes from deepening the experience of being alive.

Why Kailash becomes part of the spiritual journey

Kailash holds a special place in Hinduism, Buddhism, Jainism and the Bon tradition. People have travelled towards the mountain for centuries as part of their spiritual search.

Sadhguru says the difficult nature of such journeys once played an important role. Pilgrims had to leave behind comfort and face the uncertainty of the road. That physical effort could also encourage them to look inward.

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Today, modern travel makes reaching sacred destinations much easier. But according to Sadhguru the central purpose of pilgrimage still matters, even when the journey becomes more comfortable.

Also Read 77 people from Kailash group tied to Sadhguru out of reach after Nepal-Tibet flash flood: ‘Ready to join rescue’

Can you make your everyday life a pilgrimage?

You do not necessarily need to travel to a remote mountain to apply this idea.

Sadhguru has also described life itself as a pilgrimage. In that view, the journey begins when you keep looking beyond your current limitations and work towards a deeper understanding of yourself.

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You can bring that idea into ordinary life by pausing before chasing another achievement. Ask yourself what you actually want from the next stage of your life. You can also spend a few minutes each day in silence, meditation or simple self-reflection.