77 people from Kailash group tied to Sadhguru out of reach after Nepal-Tibet flash flood: ‘Ready to join rescue’

Spiritual leader Sadhguru on Wednesday said one of the Kailash groups associated with his organisation was caught in a flash flood in Gyirong, Tibet-China, and efforts were underway to assist in rescue operations. Spiritual leader Sadhguru said 77 people from Kailash group were at an immigration centre when the flood occurred. (ANI) He said 77 people from the group were at an immigration centre when the flood occurred. In a post on X, Sadhguru said, “A terrible and tragic flash flood has taken place at Gyirong in Tibet, China, and one of our Kailash groups was caught in it. While on their way back, they were at the immigration office when the flood occurred, and the building and much of the town seems to have been flooded. All of us, including the volunteers and support teams, are deeply anguished and are doing our utmost to assist in the rescue. There has been no official information on the whereabouts of any of the people who were at the immigration office. We are working with the authorities to see if we can get to the location and stand ready to be part of the rescue efforts, regardless of the risk involved.”

Deep Dive How many people are reported missing due to the flash floods in Nepal? What caused the flash floods in Nepal and Tibet? What measures are being taken to assist those affected by the floods in Nepal?

He added that out of the 21 groups part of their Sojourn, 495 people had returned safely, while 743 people were currently in Tibet, 148 in Nepal, 77 at the immigration centre, and three volunteers in Timure, Nepal.