Nepal flash flood washes away villages, project sites near Tibet border

A massive flash flood in the Himalayan nation of Nepal washed away villages and project sites in a region bordering Tibet, authorities said on Wednesday, warning of heavy casualties as they urged those living on river banks to seek higher ground. A large flood entering the Bhote Koshi River in Rasuwa from the Tibetan side. (Screengrab/X/@NepalPoliceHQ)

The areas of Syapru Besi and Timure in the mountainous district of Rasuwa were severely affected, government officials said, while calling for extra vigilance by residents along the Bhote Koshi river.

"We have reports of villages and infrastructure project sites being washed away," district administrator Narendra Pariyar told Reuters, adding that no immediate estimates of casualties or property losses were available.

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"There could be heavy casualties or loss of property," he said. "But I cannot say for sure now."