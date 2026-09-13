Sadhguru on Spirituality: Why do other people's opinions hurt so much?

People often criticise your work, and you keep thinking about it all day. A friend says something that bothers you, and you replay the conversation at night. Even a stranger's remark on social media can stay in your mind longer than you want.

Why does someone else's opinion have so much power over your inner world?

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Sadhguru looks at this question in a recent audio on the Isha Foundation website, where he explores why other people's opinions can affect you. His perspective points to a simple spiritual question: How much of your experience are you allowing other people to decide for you?

Also Read A spiritual expert asks one simple question to check in with yourself: Does your life feel spacious or contracted?

Why does criticism stay in your mind?

From a spiritual perspective, Sadhguru asks you to look at your own involvement with these opinions rather than simply blaming the person who criticised you. You cannot control what someone says. You can, however, look at what happens inside you after you hear it.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Did the comment hurt because it contained something useful? Or did it hurt because it challenged the way you see yourself? That distinction can give you a moment of pause. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Did the comment hurt because it contained something useful? Or did it hurt because it challenged the way you see yourself? That distinction can give you a moment of pause. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Also Read Sadhguru on Spirituality: Is there really just one problem behind your struggles?

Are you living through other people's opinions?

Think about how often you change your behaviour because you are worried about being judged. You may choose a job, outfit, relationship or even a social media post based on how you think someone else will react

Sadhguru's spiritual approach asks you to become more aware of this dependence. His larger teaching often focuses on becoming more conscious of your inner experience rather than allowing outside situations to completely determine it.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

That does not mean ignoring everyone around you. It means learning to listen without handing over control.

Also Read Mindfulness meditation can help you return to the present. Johns Hopkins explains how to break the autopilot habit

What if someone doesn't like you?

You do not have to make everyone approve of you. That can sound obvious, but it becomes harder when the criticism comes from someone whose opinion matters to you.

A spiritual practice here can be very simple. Before reacting, stop and ask yourself, What exactly am I upset about? Maybe the person misunderstood you. Maybe they pointed out something you need to examine. Or maybe their opinion simply does not belong to you.

How can you stop taking everything personally?

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The next time someone's words stay with you, try not to fight the feeling immediately.

Notice it. Notice the thoughts that follow. You might hear an inner voice saying, “They don't respect me,” or “Maybe I'm not good enough.”

Instead of immediately believing that story, give yourself a little space. This is where the spiritual side of the question begins. You are not trying to win an argument inside your head. You are simply watching your reactions more carefully.