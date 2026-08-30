Sadhguru on spirituality: Why your everyday search for “more” may be part of the spiritual journey

When you hear the word spirituality, you may picture meditation, prayer, yoga or time spent in silence. But according to Sadhguru, a spiritual journey does not necessarily begin with any of these practices.

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In a recent audio titled “Getting Started With Spirituality,” published on the Isha Foundation website, Sadhguru offers a different way of looking at the idea. He says that everyone is already on a spiritual path, even if they do not think of themselves as spiritual.

His argument is that your search for money, knowledge, power or other goals can also be seen as part of a search for something beyond where you are now. The difference, he says, is whether you are aware of what you are doing.

Also Read Sadhguru on Kailash: Why the sacred mountain holds a special place in spirituality

What does Sadhguru mean by being spiritual?

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{{^usCountry}} You may not call yourself spiritual simply because you want a better career, more money or a more comfortable life. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} You may not call yourself spiritual simply because you want a better career, more money or a more comfortable life. {{/usCountry}}

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Sadhguru's view is broader. In the recent audio, he says people are constantly looking for something more. They may try to find it through success, relationships, possessions or knowledge. He describes this search as a spiritual process, but says people often go through it without being conscious of it.

For him, the important shift is not necessarily to stop wanting things. It is to become more aware of the nature of your search.

Also Read Sadhguru on pilgrimage: Why he says a spiritual journey is not about achieving something

Is wanting more part of a spiritual journey?

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This idea may sound different from the usual image of spirituality.

You may think a spiritual person should have fewer desires or step away from material goals. Sadhguru takes another approach. He suggests that the desire for more is already part of human life, but people can become more conscious of why they are pursuing it.

That does not mean every ambition is automatically spiritual. It is Sadhguru's interpretation of the spiritual process.

His point is more about awareness. Instead of moving from one goal to another without stopping to ask why, you can become more conscious of what you are seeking.

Why awareness matters in spirituality?

Sadhguru says the problem is not simply that people want money, knowledge or power. In his view, people can become caught up in these goals without understanding what they are really looking for.

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That idea can make spirituality feel less distant.

You do not necessarily have to leave your daily life behind to begin reflecting on it. You can start by looking at your own choices.

Why do you want the job you are chasing? Why does a particular achievement matter so much to you? What do you believe will change once you get what you want? These questions do not have one correct answer. But they can make you more aware of what drives you.

Can everyday life become a spiritual practice?

Sadhguru's recent message suggests that spirituality does not have to be separated from ordinary life.

Your work, ambitions, relationships and personal goals can all become opportunities to look inward, if you approach them with greater awareness.

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That does not mean every goal has a spiritual meaning. Rather, it offers a different way to think about the search itself. You may already be asking life's bigger questions without calling yourself a spiritual seeker.

For Sadhguru, the next step is to become more conscious of that search.