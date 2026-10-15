Sharad Navratri 2026: Sadhguru's teachings on the spiritual meaning of the festival

Navratri is not tied to the same Gregorian calendar date every year. The Hindu festival follows the lunar calendar, which uses the Moon's position to mark important religious days. In 2026, Sharad Navratri began on October 11 and continues through October 19.

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The festival began on Ashwin Shukla Pratipada, the first lunar day of the waxing Moon in the Hindu month of Ashwin. If you have ever wondered why Navratri starts on a particular day, understanding the tithi can help you see how the Hindu calendar sets festival dates.

What is a tithi in the Hindu lunar calendar?

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A tithi is a lunar day in the Hindu calendar. It depends on the angular distance between the Sun and the Moon, rather than a fixed 24-hour period.

A lunar month has 30 tithis, divided into two phases. Shukla Paksha marks the waxing Moon, when the illuminated portion grows, while Krishna Paksha marks the waning Moon. Each tithi can begin or end at different times of the day. That is why a Hindu festival may not fall on the same Gregorian date every year.

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{{^usCountry}} Also Read Sadhguru on Navratri 2026: The nine nights are a time to reflect, not just celebrate What are the dates for Sharad Navratri in October? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read Sadhguru on Navratri 2026: The nine nights are a time to reflect, not just celebrate What are the dates for Sharad Navratri in October? {{/usCountry}}

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Sharad Navratri 2026 began on Sunday, October 11, with Ashwin Shukla Pratipada. According to Drik Panchang, Pratipada began at 9:19 pm IST on October 10 and ended at 9:30 pm IST on October 11, 2026.

If you love in the US states, the Pratipada tithi begins at approximately 11:49 a.m. on Saturday, October 10, and ends at noon on Sunday, October 11. The tithi marks the beginning of the waxing lunar phase associated with the first day of Navratri.

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Also Read Navratri 2026 in the US: Start and end dates, tithis and Ghatasthapana timings

What is Ashwin Shukla Pratipada's spiritual meaning?

According to Hindu tradition, Ashwin Shukla Pratipada marks the beginning of Sharad Navratri, a festival dedicated to Goddess Durga and her nine forms.

Devotees begin their nine-day observance with prayers and, in many homes, Ghatasthapana, also called Kalash Sthapana. This ritual marks the start of the festival's worship.

For many devotees, the first day offers an opportunity to set an intention for the days ahead, reflect on their spiritual practice and make time for prayer.

How does the Moon determine Hindu festival dates?

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The Hindu lunisolar calendar considers both lunar cycles and the solar year. This helps religious calendars keep lunar months aligned with the seasons.

Unlike the Gregorian calendar, which follows fixed month lengths, the Hindu calendar uses tithis to determine many festival dates. Because lunar days do not always match civil days, the same festival can move across Gregorian dates from year to year.

If you follow Hindu festivals from the United States, remember that local time zones can affect the timing of a tithi and the recommended puja window.

Things you should know about the festival calendar?

Sharad Navratri runs from October 11 through October 19 in 2026, followed by Vijayadashami, or Dussehra, on October 20.

You can use the festival calendar to plan prayers, fasting and family celebrations. However, local traditions may follow different customs, and the exact timings for rituals can vary by location.

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Also Read Navratri Day 4 2026 Muhurats: Know the US timings with puja muhurats

Understanding the lunar calendar helps you see why Navratri begins when it does. The festival follows a traditional calendar based on lunar phases, not a fixed date on the modern calendar.

Sadhguru explains the spiritual significance of Sharad Navratri

In a recent article published by Isha Foundation on September 25, Sadhguru describes the festival as a celebration of the Divine Feminine. He explains that Navratri invites you to recognise the mystery of life rather than trying to understand everything through logic.

Also Read Sadhguru says October Navratri is the most significant one. What makes these nine nights spiritually powerful?

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According to Sadhguru, the nine nights also represent three basic qualities of existence: tamas, rajas and sattva. The tradition connects these qualities with Durga, Lakshmi and Saraswati, respectively.