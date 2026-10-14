Navratri Day 4 2026 Muhurats: Know the US timings with puja muhurats
The Hindu almanac follows tithis rather than fixed midnight-to-midnight dates. If you live in the US, check the local timings before planning your puja.
If you celebrate Sharad Navratri in the United States, knowing your local Panchang timings can help you plan your prayers around work and family commitments. Sharad Chaturthi falls on Wednesday, October 14, 2026, marking the fourth day of the festival.
The Hindu almanac follows tithis rather than fixed midnight-to-midnight dates. If you live in New York, check the local timings before planning your puja or fasting routine.
Also Read Navratri 2026 in the US: Start and end dates, tithis and Ghatasthapana timings
Sharad Navratri Day 4 2026: Date and tithi timings in the US
According to the Drik Panchang New York calendar Shukla Tritiya ends at 1:57 PM EDT on October 13, after which Shukla Chaturthi begins.
- Date: Wednesday, October 14, 2026
- Tithi: Shukla Chaturthi, the fourth lunar day of the waxing Moon
- Tithi ends: Approximately 3:43 PM EDT
- Location: New York City, United States
Spiritual significance of Sharad Chaturthi 2026
Sharad Chaturthi falls during Sharad Navratri, the nine-night festival dedicated to the worship of Goddess Durga and her forms. On the fourth day, devotees traditionally worship Maa Kushmanda.
In Hindu tradition, Maa Kushmanda represents the creative power associated with the universe, light and vitality. You can use the day to offer prayers, reflect on new beginnings and make time for a personal spiritual practice.
Also Read Sharad Navratri Day 4, 2026: What Maa Kushmanda teaches you about joy and self-care
Sharad Chaturthi puja muhurat in New York
Your local Panchang can help you identify auspicious windows for prayer and other activities. One New York calendar lists these general timings for October 14, 2026.
- Abhijit Muhurat: 12:19 PM to 1:04 PM EDT
- Amrit Kaal: 8:35 AM to 10:20 AM EDT
- Brahma Muhurat: 5:23 AM to 6:15 AM EDT
Also Rea Sharad Navratri Day 3 of 2026: Why devotees worship Maa Chandraghanta and what she brings for spiritual seekers
How to observe Sharad Chaturthi at home
You can keep your observance simple and meaningful.
- Begin your day with a prayer to Maa Kushmanda.
2. Offer flowers, fruits or other customary offerings if they form part of your tradition.
3. Spend a few minutes in meditation or quiet reflection.
4. Follow your usual fasting practice only if it suits your needs and health.
Why US devotees should check local Panchang timings
Panchang timings depend on location because sunrise, sunset and local time zones affect calendar calculations. A date or muhurat listed for India may not match the correct timing in New York.
Disclaimer: The muhurat timings above come from a separate New York Panchang listing, not a verified Drik Panchang entry for Sharad Chaturthi. Hence, readers should verify the dates with professional experts or astrologers.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSoumi Pyne
Soumi Pyne is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with four years of work experience. She started her career as a digital journalist with HT after completing her master's in media and communication from NSHM Kolkata. She covers topics in astrology, manifesting, and tarot readings, and also interviews astrologers to share their stories. In 2022, she interviewed the young indigo pilot who had saved Indian students from Ukraine. She has also covered stories about the Dhoomimal Art Gallery and a few lifestyle stories. She is now a fervent reader of astrology, but before working full-time on the Astrology beat, she coordinated and published think tank stories in the HT insight section. Additionally, produced Live Mint and HT newsletters, during which she had the scope to publish news articles by HT's editor-in-chief, Sukumar Ranganathan. She puts in her best effort to make her readers justify the statement "Astrology is a pseudoscience". While she believes that Astrology is not intertwined with Science, she aims to help her readers understand that the human body can be influenced by planetary alignments, drawing on insights from Indian and USA astrologers. Outside her professional sphere, she enjoys a healthy lifestyle through yoga, journaling, meditation, running, and cooking gluten-free meals. She is an avid documentary enthusiast who loves watching BBC, Discovery, and other channels, with a focus on ancient history, space, art, and culture. Also, you'll often find her taking her pooch to new cafes and often taking short trips with her girls or her family to offbeat places.Read More