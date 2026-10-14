Navratri Day 4 2026 Muhurats: Know the US timings with puja muhurats

If you celebrate Sharad Navratri in the United States, knowing your local Panchang timings can help you plan your prayers around work and family commitments. Sharad Chaturthi falls on Wednesday, October 14, 2026, marking the fourth day of the festival. Read about the date, US timings, and muhurats for Day 4 of Sharad Navratri.

The Hindu almanac follows tithis rather than fixed midnight-to-midnight dates. If you live in New York, check the local timings before planning your puja or fasting routine.

Also Read Navratri 2026 in the US: Start and end dates, tithis and Ghatasthapana timings

Sharad Navratri Day 4 2026: Date and tithi timings in the US According to the Drik Panchang New York calendar Shukla Tritiya ends at 1:57 PM EDT on October 13, after which Shukla Chaturthi begins.

Date: Wednesday, October 14, 2026

Wednesday, October 14, 2026 Tithi: Shukla Chaturthi, the fourth lunar day of the waxing Moon

Shukla Chaturthi, the fourth lunar day of the waxing Moon Tithi ends: Approximately 3:43 PM EDT

Approximately 3:43 PM EDT Location: New York City, United States Spiritual significance of Sharad Chaturthi 2026 Sharad Chaturthi falls during Sharad Navratri, the nine-night festival dedicated to the worship of Goddess Durga and her forms. On the fourth day, devotees traditionally worship Maa Kushmanda.

In Hindu tradition, Maa Kushmanda represents the creative power associated with the universe, light and vitality. You can use the day to offer prayers, reflect on new beginnings and make time for a personal spiritual practice.

Also Read Sharad Navratri Day 4, 2026: What Maa Kushmanda teaches you about joy and self-care

Sharad Chaturthi puja muhurat in New York Your local Panchang can help you identify auspicious windows for prayer and other activities. One New York calendar lists these general timings for October 14, 2026.

Abhijit Muhurat: 12:19 PM to 1:04 PM EDT

Amrit Kaal: 8:35 AM to 10:20 AM EDT

Brahma Muhurat: 5:23 AM to 6:15 AM EDT Also Rea Sharad Navratri Day 3 of 2026: Why devotees worship Maa Chandraghanta and what she brings for spiritual seekers

How to observe Sharad Chaturthi at home You can keep your observance simple and meaningful.

Begin your day with a prayer to Maa Kushmanda. 2. Offer flowers, fruits or other customary offerings if they form part of your tradition.

3. Spend a few minutes in meditation or quiet reflection.

4. Follow your usual fasting practice only if it suits your needs and health.

Why US devotees should check local Panchang timings Panchang timings depend on location because sunrise, sunset and local time zones affect calendar calculations. A date or muhurat listed for India may not match the correct timing in New York.

Disclaimer: The muhurat timings above come from a separate New York Panchang listing, not a verified Drik Panchang entry for Sharad Chaturthi. Hence, readers should verify the dates with professional experts or astrologers.