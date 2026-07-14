The New Moon in Cancer isn't just about new beginnings, it holds a spiritual significance, says a spiritual guru

For many people, the New Moon is a time to set new goals, make wishes and bring new beginnings. But according to the Aathman Awareness Centre, the New Moon in Cancer has a much deeper meaning. In the yogic tradition, it is seen as one of the best times to meditate and connect with yourself.

Read why the New Moon is seen as one of the best times to meditate and connect with oneself. (Pexels)

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The Centre shares with Hindustan Times that the New Moon reminds us to slow down, sit in silence and look within. Instead of focusing on the outside world, this is a time to pay attention to your thoughts, emotions and inner self.

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Why is the New Moon important in spirituality?

The Aathman Awareness Centre says the Moon has long been seen as a symbol of the mind in many spiritual traditions. On the New Moon, the Moon cannot be seen in the sky, but it has not disappeared. It is still there.

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{{^usCountry}} The Centre says this is similar to our true self. Even when our mind is busy with worries, stress and emotions, our inner awareness is always present. The New Moon reminds us to reconnect with that awareness through meditation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Centre says this is similar to our true self. Even when our mind is busy with worries, stress and emotions, our inner awareness is always present. The New Moon reminds us to reconnect with that awareness through meditation. {{/usCountry}}

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Why do many people meditate on the New Moon?

According to the Centre, the New Moon is one of the most helpful days for meditation. It says many people may find it easier to sit quietly and turn their attention inward during this time.

The connection between the Earth and the Moon creates a special environment for spiritual practices. While this is a belief from the yogic tradition and not a scientific fact, many spiritual seekers see the New Moon as a powerful time for meditation and self-reflection.

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What should you do during the New Moon?

The Centre suggests spending a little extra time in silence. Find a quiet place, sit comfortably and focus on your breathing.

As thoughts come and go, do not try to stop them. Instead, simply watch them. The Centre says this practice helps you understand your habits, emotions and the stories you keep telling yourself.

This process is known as self-inquiry. It encourages you to observe your mind without judging or controlling it.

Why is chakra meditation recommended?

The Aathman Awareness Centre also shares a traditional yogic belief about Kundalini Shakti, which is described as a spiritual energy within the body. According to these teachings, the New Moon may help this energy move more easily toward the higher chakras.

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The Centre says this makes the New Moon a good time for Third Eye (Ajna) Chakra meditation, which is linked with intuition, and Crown (Sahasrara) Chakra meditation, which is linked with higher awareness.

These ideas come from yogic philosophy and spiritual practice.