When you hear the word chakra, you probably think of energy centres in the body. But chakras are believed to be much more than that. The word comes from Sanskrit and means ‘wheel’ or ‘disk.’ In spiritual traditions, chakras are seen as spinning centres of life-force energy, also called prana. When these energy centres are balanced, they are believed to support your physical, emotional, and spiritual well-being.

Think you understand chakras? Here are 6 things you should know first (Pinterest)

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Here are six things about chakras that many people do not know, as shared by Janika Galloway.

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1. Your chakras are connected to real organs, not just energy

Many people think chakras are only spiritual concepts, but each one is also linked to different parts of the body.

The solar plexus chakra is connected to the pancreas and digestion

The sacral chakra is linked to the reproductive organs and creative energy

The root chakra connects with the kidneys and adrenal glands, which are tied to your survival response

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{{^usCountry}} This is why some people believe that when your energy feels out of balance, your body may notice it before your mind fully understands what is going on. 2. Each chakra is linked to planetary energy {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This is why some people believe that when your energy feels out of balance, your body may notice it before your mind fully understands what is going on. 2. Each chakra is linked to planetary energy {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} In some spiritual practices, chakras are also connected to planetary influences. The heart chakra is associated with Venus, the planet connected to love, relationships, and receiving

The throat chakra is linked to Mercury, which represents communication, truth, and self-expression {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In some spiritual practices, chakras are also connected to planetary influences. The heart chakra is associated with Venus, the planet connected to love, relationships, and receiving

The throat chakra is linked to Mercury, which represents communication, truth, and self-expression {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Because of this, some people believe that planetary movements can affect emotions, energy levels, and how we respond to situations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Because of this, some people believe that planetary movements can affect emotions, energy levels, and how we respond to situations. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} ALSO READ: What is Zen meditation, and how can it help you? 3. Your chakras can influence the choices you make {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} ALSO READ: What is Zen meditation, and how can it help you? 3. Your chakras can influence the choices you make {{/usCountry}}

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Chakras are often described as emotional and energetic filters. When a chakra feels blocked, you may find yourself choosing safer or smaller paths out of fear or self-doubt. When your energy feels balanced, decisions come more naturally, and you may feel more confident in trusting yourself.

4. Every chakra carries the energy of an element

Each chakra is connected to one of the natural elements.

The root chakra is linked to Earth and represents stability and safety

The sacral chakra is connected to water and represents emotions, creativity, and flow

Some people use these elements in grounding practices. For example, spending time in nature may help with feelings of instability, while being around water may help when emotions feel heavy or stuck.

5. A chakra can become overactive too

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People often focus on opening chakras, but balance matters just as much.

An overactive heart chakra may lead to overgiving or struggling with boundaries

An overactive throat chakra may show up as oversharing instead of healthy communication

The goal is not to have more energy all the time. It is about balance, awareness, and regulation.

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6. Your chakras develop in different stages of life

According to chakra teachings, different chakras become important during different phases of life.

The root chakra develops in early childhood and relates to safety and security

The sacral chakra becomes active in the early years and shapes the emotional world

The solar plexus chakra is linked to the teenage years, identity, confidence, and self-worth

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Many people believe that early life experiences can affect how these energy centres function later in life.

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Disclaimer: Chakras are part of spiritual and traditional belief systems and are not scientifically proven medical concepts. This article is for general interest and should not replace professional medical or mental health advice.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Kanakanjali Roy ...Read More Kanakanjali Roy is a journalist currently serving as Deputy Chief Content Producer at HT Digital Streams, where she writes about astrology, lifestyle, and psychology. Her work covers topics such as tarot readings, zodiac compatibility, and emotional well-being, helping readers understand their lives with clarity. Before joining HT Digital, Kanakanjali was a Senior Copywriter at Times Network and covered the Entertainment beat at ABP News Network, reporting on everything from celebrity weddings and breaking news to award shows and Bigg Boss finales. She also reviewed Bollywood and Hollywood films, as well as web series, bringing her honest perspective to audiences who love stories as much as she does. She studied English Literature at Gauhati University, which nurtured her love for words and storytelling. Kanakanjali also writes poetry and reflective pieces about self-love, emotional strength, and modern relationships. Outside of work, she is a quiet observer of the world. She loves reading, spending time in nature, and travelling to untouched mountain villages, where connecting with locals helps her understand diverse cultures. She shares her thoughts and reflections on Instagram, giving readers glimpses into her personal musings and travels. She believes that every moment of life holds a story, and you should be aware enough to notice it and be part of it. Whether through astrology, stories, or personal reflections, Kanakanjali’s writing encourages readers to feel more connected to themselves and the world around them, appreciate the small moments, and see the extraordinary in everyday life. Read Less

energy psychology spiritual spirituality lifestyle See Less

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