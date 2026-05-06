Do you feel exhausted after simple social interactions? 6 signs you are absorbing other’s energy and how to let go

You are having a normal day, then suddenly you feel uneasy, irritated, or drained for no clear reason. Your mind tries to figure out what changed, but nothing around you really explains it. If this sounds familiar, it might be a sign that you are picking up on other people’s energy without realising it. 6 signs you are absorbing other people’s energy and how to let go (Pinterest)

According to Jessica Ortner, there are six common signs that you may be carrying emotions that are not actually yours.

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1. Mysterious mood swings that come out of nowhere You feel fine, then after a call, meeting, or even a short interaction, your mood suddenly shifts. You might feel anxious, heavy, or mentally foggy, even though nothing bad happened to you directly. This can happen when you absorb someone else’s emotional state without noticing it.

Try this: When your mood suddenly changes, pause and take a slow breath. Place your hand on your chest and ask yourself, “Is this feeling mine?” If it does not feel like yours, picture it slowly leaving your body as you breathe out.

2. Unexplained physical discomfort around certain people You may feel tension, tiredness, or even mild pain when you are with specific people or in certain places. Then it disappears once you leave. This can be your body reacting to emotional stress around you and reflecting it physically.

Try this: Do a quick body check and notice where you feel discomfort. Breathe slowly and imagine the tension leaving your body with each exhale.

3. Feeling very tired after simple social interactions Even short or casual conversations can leave you feeling completely drained. It is not always the talking itself, but the emotional energy you may be absorbing from others.

Try this: After social time, sit quietly for a moment and take a few deep breaths. Remind yourself that anything not yours can be released as you exhale.

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4. Sensing what others feel without them saying it More often than not, you can tell when someone is upset, stressed, or uncomfortable, even if they are not showing it. This is often strong emotional sensitivity, where you pick up on subtle cues around you.

Try this: Picture the other person’s emotions in a separate space, like a bubble beside you. This helps you stay aware without taking on those feelings.

5. Feeling overwhelmed in crowded places Busy spaces like markets, events, or public transport can feel emotionally overwhelming. You may feel scattered or overstimulated without knowing why. This can happen when you absorb many different emotional energies at once.

Try this: Before entering crowded spaces, take a slow breath and imagine a gentle shield of light around you. Set a simple intention, such as “I remain calm and centred in myself.”

6. Making choices based on what others might feel You often adjust your decisions based on what you sense others expect or need, even if they have not said anything. Over time, your own preferences can feel unclear. This can happen when you are overly tuned in to other people’s emotions.

Try this: Before making a decision, pause and ask yourself, “What do I actually want?” Take a few deep breaths and focus on your own answer before moving forward.