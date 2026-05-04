You may not always realize what is happening at first, but a spiritual awakening often manifests as a shift in how you see yourself and the world. Things that once felt normal may start to feel different, and your priorities can slowly change without you having to force it. You may begin to think more deeply, feel more aware, and question things you once accepted without hesitation. It can feel both confusing and clarifying as you move into a more conscious way of living. 7 things you might start noticing after a spiritual awakening (Pinterest)

Often described as a shift in awareness, a spiritual awakening is when you start moving beyond surface-level thinking and become more connected to your inner self. It can change how you relate to people, situations, and even your own thoughts.

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Here are the signs you might start noticing after a spiritual awakening, according to Mohit Tahiliani:

1. You see through people more easily You start noticing intentions, energy, and whether someone is being genuine or not.

2. You crave solitude more than socializing Too much noise or social interaction can feel draining. You begin to enjoy your own company more.

3. You question everything Old beliefs, habits, and patterns no longer feel automatic. You start thinking more deeply about what you believe.

4. You become sensitive to energy Crowded places, certain people, or specific environments can affect your mood and energy more than before.

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5. You detach from drama Gossip, conflict, and negativity lose their appeal. You naturally move toward peace and calm.

6. You trust your intuition more You start listening to your inner voice instead of relying only on outside opinions.