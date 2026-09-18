What day is the Harvest Moon in the US? Know the timings for California, New York, Connecticut, Florida and Michigan

The Harvest Moon is approaching this weekend, and people across the US may be wondering when exactly they can see it.

The answer is simple for several major US states. The 2026 Harvest Moon falls on Saturday, September 26, including the major states of the US like Connecticut, Michigan, California, New York and Florida. The exact moment of the Full Moon changes by time zone, but the date remains September 26 in these states.

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According to Time and Date, the Moon reaches full illumination at 12:49 p.m. EDT on September 26. In Los Angeles, the same event occurs at 9:49 a.m. PDT. Since the Moon will be below the horizon for many people at the moment of peak illumination, the best viewing opportunity will come after sunset.

The Old Farmer’s Almanac also identifies September 26 as the 2026 Harvest Moon and notes that it can appear full for several evenings around the peak.

Also Read The Old Farmer’s Almanac calls September’s full Moon a Harvest Moon. Know what it means spiritually?

When is the Harvest Moon 2026 in the US?

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{{^usCountry}} Here is how the timing works for the states readers may be searching for according to the Time and Date: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Here is how the timing works for the states readers may be searching for according to the Time and Date: {{/usCountry}}

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Connecticut: The Full Moon peaks at 12:49 p.m. EDT on September 26, 2026.

New York: The Full Moon peaks at 12:49 p.m. EDT on September 26, 2026.

Florida: The Full Moon peaks at 12:49 p.m. EDT on Saturday, September 26, 2026.

Michigan: The Full Moon peaks at 12:49 p.m. EDT on September 26, 2026.

California: In Los Angeles, the peak occurs at 9:49 a.m. PDT on September 26, 2026.

Michigan and Florida span multiple time zones, so readers should check their specific city for the most precise local time.

Why is September's Full Moon called the Harvest Moon?

The Harvest Moon is not simply another name for every September Full Moon.

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It is the Full Moon closest to the autumnal equinox in the Northern Hemisphere. In 2026, the September Full Moon is the one closest to the equinox, so it receives the Harvest Moon name, according to the Old Farmer's Alamanac.

Also Read September Equinox 2026: Is it on September 22 or 23? And what is its astrological significance

Normally, the Moon rises about 50 minutes later each day on average. Around the Harvest Moon, the difference becomes much smaller in the Northern Hemisphere. Time and date say the Moon rises about 25 minutes later from one day to the next around the Harvest Moon in New York. This means bright moonlight can appear close to sunset for several evenings.

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Historically, that extra evening light gave farmers more time to work in the fields during the harvest season. That is where the name comes from.

What time should you watch the Harvest Moon?

The peak of the Full Moon happens during the daytime across much of the US, so you should not wait for 12:49 p.m. to see it.

An open area with a clear view of the eastern horizon can make the experience easier. Parks, beaches, open fields, roofs and areas away from bright city lights can offer better views.

What does the Harvest Moon mean spiritually?

For many people, the Full Moon has become a symbol of completion, gratitude and reflection.

That meaning comes from the Moon's connection with the harvest season. Traditionally, harvest was a time to gather what had grown over the warmer months. In a spiritual setting, that idea can become a simple metaphor for looking at what you have built, learned or experienced since the beginning of the year.

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You could use the Full Moon as a personal check-in rather than treating it as a promise that something dramatic will happen.

What rituals can you practise during the Harvest Moon?

If journaling is part of your routine, write down three things you are grateful for and one thing you would like to release. You could also make a simple list of goals that have reached a natural stopping point and those that still need your attention.

For people who follow lunar spirituality, the Full Moon can be used as a symbolic time for reflection and letting go. The Harvest Moon is therefore best approached as both an astronomical event and, for those who find meaning in lunar traditions, an opportunity to pause and reflect.

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