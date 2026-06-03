What is Transcendental Meditation? And how is it different from mindfulness meditation?

Meditation has become a growing part of wellness conversations globally post-COVID, with many people exploring practices linked to stress management, focus, and emotional well-being. One method that often draws attention is Transcendental Meditation, commonly called TM.

Transcendental Meditation(Pexels)

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So what is it, and how does it compare with mindfulness meditation?

What is Transcendental Meditation?

According to an article published on the Cleveland Clinic, Transcendental Meditation is a form of mantra meditation. The practice involves sitting comfortably with your eyes closed and silently repeating a specific sound or word known as a mantra.

TM is generally practised for about 20 minutes twice a day and is commonly learned through trained instructors.

Unlike some meditation approaches that focus on breathing or observing thoughts, Transcendental Meditation uses repeated attention to a mantra during the session.

Also Read Do you know you can grow in meditation? An enlightened master shares the process

What are the benefits of doing Transcendental meditation?

It helps in reducing post-traumatic stress disorder Manages your cortisol levels Help in overcoming depression Enhances your intelligence and mental awareness Improves and develops your emotional feelings Helps in developing an active and productive mind

How is it different from mindfulness meditation?

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{{^usCountry}} Although both practices are forms of meditation, they use different techniques. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Although both practices are forms of meditation, they use different techniques. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} According to the Cleveland Clinic, mindfulness meditation focuses on paying attention to the present moment. This may include noticing your breathing, thoughts, emotions, or bodily sensations without judging them. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the Cleveland Clinic, mindfulness meditation focuses on paying attention to the present moment. This may include noticing your breathing, thoughts, emotions, or bodily sensations without judging them. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Transcendental Meditation follows a different method. Rather than observing thoughts or experiences as they arise, practitioners silently repeat a mantra during meditation. In simple terms, mindfulness meditation centres on an awareness of the present moment, while TM uses a repeated sound or phrase as a point of mental focus. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Transcendental Meditation follows a different method. Rather than observing thoughts or experiences as they arise, practitioners silently repeat a mantra during meditation. In simple terms, mindfulness meditation centres on an awareness of the present moment, while TM uses a repeated sound or phrase as a point of mental focus. {{/usCountry}}

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Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Soumi Pyne ...Read More Soumi Pyne is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with four years of work experience. She started her career as a digital journalist with HT after completing her master's in media and communication from NSHM Kolkata. She covers topics in astrology, manifesting, and tarot readings, and also interviews astrologers to share their stories. In 2022, she interviewed the young indigo pilot who had saved Indian students from Ukraine. She has also covered stories about the Dhoomimal Art Gallery and a few lifestyle stories. She is now a fervent reader of astrology, but before working full-time on the Astrology beat, she coordinated and published think tank stories in the HT insight section. Additionally, produced Live Mint and HT newsletters, during which she had the scope to publish news articles by HT's editor-in-chief, Sukumar Ranganathan. She puts in her best effort to make her readers justify the statement "Astrology is a pseudoscience". While she believes that Astrology is not intertwined with Science, she aims to help her readers understand that the human body can be influenced by planetary alignments, drawing on insights from Indian and USA astrologers. Outside her professional sphere, she enjoys a healthy lifestyle through yoga, journaling, meditation, running, and cooking gluten-free meals. She is an avid documentary enthusiast who loves watching BBC, Discovery, and other channels, with a focus on ancient history, space, art, and culture. Also, you'll often find her taking her pooch to new cafes and often taking short trips with her girls or her family to offbeat places. Read Less

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