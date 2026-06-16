Few experiences are as painful and confusing as discovering that a partner has cheated. Along with heartbreak, it often brings self-doubt, leaving you wondering what went wrong and whether you could have done something differently. While cheating is a choice and there is never an excuse for betrayal, some spiritual traditions suggest that there may be deeper emotional and energetic patterns at play beneath the surface.

Why do partners cheat? A spiritual perspective through Tarot, Akashic Records, Karma and Chakras(Pinterest)

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Through Tarot, Akashic Records, karma, and chakra work, many people explore relationship challenges from a different perspective. These spiritual interpretations are not about blaming yourself for another person's actions. Instead, they can help you understand the lessons, patterns, and personal growth that may emerge from difficult experiences.

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"One of the biggest misconceptions I see as a tarot reader is that cheating happens because someone wasn't ‘good enough’. Spiritually, that is rarely the lesson. More often, betrayal reveals someone's unhealed wounds, karmic patterns, fears or lack of integrity. Your task is not to carry their choices as your burden. Your task is to understand the lesson, reclaim your power and move forward with stronger boundaries and deeper self-worth," shared Spiritual Life Coach & Energy Worker, Kishori Sud of EnigmatTarotTribe.

1. A karmic lesson about self-worth

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{{^usCountry}} Sometimes a relationship enters your life not to last forever, but to teach you a lesson you may have been avoiding. From a karmic perspective, repeated experiences of betrayal can highlight patterns such as people-pleasing, overgiving, weak boundaries, or accepting less than you deserve. The experience may be encouraging you to choose yourself and recognise your own value. Signs: You ignored multiple red flags.

You constantly put your needs aside.

You stayed despite feeling unhappy.

The relationship made you question your worth. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sometimes a relationship enters your life not to last forever, but to teach you a lesson you may have been avoiding. From a karmic perspective, repeated experiences of betrayal can highlight patterns such as people-pleasing, overgiving, weak boundaries, or accepting less than you deserve. The experience may be encouraging you to choose yourself and recognise your own value. Signs: You ignored multiple red flags.

You constantly put your needs aside.

You stayed despite feeling unhappy.

The relationship made you question your worth. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Tarot cards often seen: The Hanged Man, Eight of Cups, Justice. 2. Their sacral chakra may be out of balance {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Tarot cards often seen: The Hanged Man, Eight of Cups, Justice. 2. Their sacral chakra may be out of balance {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The Sacral Chakra is associated with pleasure, desire, intimacy, and emotional fulfilment. When this energy centre is out of balance, a person may constantly seek excitement, attention, or validation outside the relationship. This does not justify cheating, but some spiritual practitioners believe it may explain why certain people continue chasing new experiences even when they already have a loving partner. Signs: A constant need for attention.

Difficulty committing emotionally.

Seeking thrills and instant gratification.

Repetitive and unhealthy relationship patterns. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Sacral Chakra is associated with pleasure, desire, intimacy, and emotional fulfilment. When this energy centre is out of balance, a person may constantly seek excitement, attention, or validation outside the relationship. This does not justify cheating, but some spiritual practitioners believe it may explain why certain people continue chasing new experiences even when they already have a loving partner. Signs: A constant need for attention.

Difficulty committing emotionally.

Seeking thrills and instant gratification.

Repetitive and unhealthy relationship patterns. {{/usCountry}}

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Tarot cards often seen: Knight of Wands, The Devil, Seven of Cups.

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3. The Akashic Records reveal an unfinished soul contract

According to Akashic teachings, not every soul connection is meant to become a lifelong partnership. Sometimes two souls come together so that one person learns trust while the other learns accountability, honesty, or integrity. The relationship may naturally begin to fall apart once those lessons have been learnt.

Signs:

An intense connection but ongoing instability.

Repeated breakups and reunions.

Feeling deeply connected yet emotionally unsafe.

More lessons than happiness.

Tarot cards often seen: Wheel of Fortune, Judgment, The Lovers Reversed.

4. They are seeking validation instead of healing

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Many people who cheat may be trying to fill an emotional void within themselves. An unhealed Heart Chakra can create a strong need for outside validation. Rather than addressing insecurities, abandonment wounds, or low self-esteem, they may seek reassurance through attention from other people. From this perspective, the affair is often less about the third person and more about avoiding their own inner struggles.

Signs:

Constantly seeking praise.

Fear of being alone.

Emotional immaturity.

A need for attention from multiple people.

Tarot cards often seen: Six of Wands Reversed, The Devil, The Moon.

5. The relationship has outgrown its spiritual purpose

Every relationship serves a purpose, but not all relationships are meant to last forever. Sometimes one person focuses on growth, healing, and emotional maturity while the other remains stuck in old habits and patterns. As the gap widens, emotional distance can grow. A spiritually unaware person may respond to this disconnect through dishonesty rather than open communication.

Signs:

Different values and life goals.

Growing emotional distance.

Fewer meaningful conversations.

Feeling like strangers despite being together.

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Tarot cards often seen: Death, Eight of Cups, Two of Wands.

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6. Root chakra fears may be driving their actions

The Root Chakra is linked to security, stability, and survival. Interestingly, some people cheat because they fear genuine commitment. As intimacy deepens, their fears become stronger. Instead of facing vulnerability and emotional closeness, they may unconsciously sabotage the relationship.

Signs:

Fear of commitment.

Pulling away when things become serious.

Self-sabotaging healthy relationships.

Difficulty trusting others.

Tarot cards often seen: Seven of Swords, The Moon, The Fool Reversed.

7. The universe is redirecting you toward a better path

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This can be one of the most difficult spiritual perspectives to accept. Sometimes betrayal acts as a wake-up call. A relationship may have become comfortable, but no longer aligned with your personal growth. In spiritual teachings, it is often said that the universe removes what you are unwilling to let go of. With time, many people realise that a painful ending led them toward stronger boundaries, greater self-respect, and healthier relationships.

Signs:

You had been unhappy for a long time.

The relationship was draining your energy.

You felt stuck but could not leave.

The ending eventually led to personal growth.

Tarot cards often seen: The Tower, The Star, Judgment.

Heartbreak can leave deep emotional scars, but many spiritual traditions view difficult experiences as opportunities for growth and self-discovery. While another person's betrayal is never your responsibility, the healing journey can help you reconnect with your worth, strengthen your boundaries, and move forward with greater clarity.

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Disclaimer: Spiritual interpretations, such as Tarot, Akashic Records, karma, and chakra work, are based on personal beliefs and should not be considered factual explanations of human behaviour. This article is intended for informational purposes only.

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