World Mental Health Day: Spiritual expert explains how spirituality may support your mental health

World Mental Health Day falls on October 10 and encourages people to pay attention to their mental well-being. Along with professional support, some people turn to spiritual practices such as meditation, prayer and selfless service to find greater calm and purpose.

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Speaking to Hindustan Times, spiritual expert Sant Rajinder Singh Ji Maharaj shared how spirituality may support mental health and help you develop a calmer approach to everyday challenges.

Your spiritual well-being may affect how you feel

Sant Rajinder Singh Ji Maharaj believes that your true essence goes beyond the physical body and mind.

“Our true essence is neither physical nor mental but spiritual. The soul resides in the body, which is the enlivening force. The soul needs nourishment, which has an effect on our physical and mental well-being.”

He explained that spiritual growth involves discovering your deeper sense of self and strengthening your connection with the Creator.

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Meditation can help you find more calm

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“Spirituality can support mental health by helping us develop peace, calmness and harmony through meditation. Meditation is a way to relieve stress at the mental level and help us have a healthy mind.”

You can start with a few quiet minutes each day. Sit comfortably, close your eyes and focus your attention on your breath, prayer or another spiritual practice that feels meaningful to you.

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How does meditation change how you handle stress?

Sant Rajinder Singh Ji Maharaj said meditation can help you approach difficult situations with greater calm.

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“A healthy mind means that we can deal with challenges of life in a calm, composed way without it causing us to feel upset, depressed, anxious, fearful or threatened.”

Regular quiet time can give you space to pause before you react. You may find it easier to step back from stressful thoughts and respond with greater awareness.

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Why does spiritual practice matter for mental well-being?

According to Sant Rajinder Singh Ji Maharaj, you can nourish your spiritual side through meditation, love and service.

“Our soul is nourished by practicing meditation, developing love for God and all human beings and doing selfless service.”

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These practices can also encourage you to look beyond your own worries and build a stronger sense of connection with other people.

Carry the calm beyond meditation

The benefits of a spiritual practice do not necessarily end when you finish meditating.

“The joy and happiness we feel in meditation lingers long after we emerge from our sitting. It can stay with us throughout day. We can then act from a higher place, from a place of peace and calm.”

You can begin small on World Mental Health Day. Take a few minutes to sit quietly, reflect, meditate or help someone without expecting anything in return.