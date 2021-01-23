Subhas Chandra Bose, popularly known as Netaji, was an Indian freedom fighter, and unlike Mahatma Gandhi's non-violent approach, he was best known for his defiant patriotism and strategies against the British Raj in hopes of bringing India freedom. He was called Netaji, which means ‘Respected leader’ and is considered one of the greatest freedom fighters of India even today, however his attempt of trying to rid India of the British with the help of the Nazis during World War 2 left behind a murky legacy. However, he is still considered one of the bigger contributors to India's Freedom Struggle. It was also known that as time passed by, he became very critical of Mahatma Gandhi’s 'Ahimsa' approach to getting India it's freedom. On his 125th birth anniversary, here are some inspiring quotes that the freedom fighter has said during the course of his lifetime.

*Life loses half its interest if there is no struggle-if there are no risks to be taken. -Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose

*One individual may die for an idea, but that idea will, after his death, incarnate itself in a thousand lives. -Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose

*The secret of political bargaining is to look more strong than what you really are. -Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose

*We cannot sit still because we cannot, or do not , know the Absolute Truth. -Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose

*I have no doubt in my mind that our chief national problems relating to the eradication of poverty, illiteracy and disease and the scientific production and distribution can be tackled only along socialistic lines. -Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose

*Men, money and materials cannot by themselves bring victory or freedom. We must have the motive-power that will inspire us to brave deeds and heroic exploits. -Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose

*Reality is, after all, too big for our frail understanding to fully comprehend. Nevertheless, we have to build our life on the theory which contains the maximum truth. -Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose

*It is blood alone that can pay the price of freedom. Give me blood and I will give you freedom! -Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose