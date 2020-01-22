Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Birth Anniversary: His most inspiring quotes

more-lifestyle

Updated: Jan 22, 2020 13:52 IST

Subhas Chandra Bose was an Indian freedom fighter, popularly known as Netaji (meaning ‘Respected leader’). With the passage of time during the freedom struggle, he became critical of Mahatma Gandhi’s non violent approach in attaining independence for India.

In 1943, in Japanese occupied Southeast Asia he formed an army of about 40,000 troops. On October 21, 1943 he announced the formation of the Indian National Army and along with Japanese troops proceeded to Rangoon, reaching Indian soil on March 18, 1944. However, his army was defeated, and a few days after Japan’s defeat in WW2, while trying to leave SouthEast Asia, Bose died in a hospital in Taiwan due to burn injuries from a plane crash.

Here are some of the most inspirational quotes from one of the greatest leaders our country has ever seen:

It is blood alone that can pay the price of freedom. Give me blood and I will give you freedom!

When we stand, the Azad Hind Fauj has to be like a wall of granite; when we march, the Azad Hind Fauj has to be like a steamroller.

One individual may die for an idea, but that idea will, after his death, incarnate itself in a thousand lives.

We cannot sit still because we cannot, or do not , know the Absolute Truth.

I have no doubt in my mind that our chief national problems relating to the eradication of poverty, illiteracy and disease and the scientific production and distribution can be tackled only along socialistic lines.

Reality is, after all, too big for our frail understanding to fully comprehend. Nevertheless, we have to build our life on the theory which contains the maximum truth.

Life loses half its interest if there is no struggle-if there are no risks to be taken.

India is calling. Blood is calling to blood. Get up, we have no time to lose. Take up your arms ! we shall carve our way through the enemy’s ranks, or if God wills, we shall die a martyr’s death. And in our last sleep we shall kiss the road that will bring our Army to Delhi.

One individual may die for an idea, but that idea will, after his death, incarnate itself in a thousand lives.

Men, money and materials cannot by themselves bring victory or freedom. We must have the motive-power that will inspire us to brave deeds and heroic exploits.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter