The Ayurveda way of life: The key to bounce back

After the success of the flagship initiative Bounce Back Bharat Fest, which attracted over one million views and more than 2.5 million impressions across platforms, Fever Network’s Bounce Back Bharat E-Conclave Ayurveda Edition was rolled out recently, on the occasion of Ayurveda Day on November 2.

Hindustan Times’ Radio Network, Fever 104 FM, and Health Shots, a digital health and wellness platform with over 5.5 million monthly visitors, joined forces for this one-of-a-kind virtual event to celebrate the virtues of Ayurveda.

The esteemed list of speakers included Sadhguru; Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister, Ministry of Ayush; Dr Munjpara Mahendrabhai, Minister of State, Ministry of Ayush; Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary, Ministry of Ayush; professor Sanjeev Sharma, director and vice chancellor, National Institute of Ayurveda Jaipur.

The conclave proved to be an enriching and immersive experience. It was in association with National Institute of Ayurveda Jaipur, supported by Ministry of Ayush.

