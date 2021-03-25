2021 likely to be more about leisure travel: Survey

Almost 65% of over 11,500 people surveyed for a consumer sentiment index survey intend to travel for leisure and explore new destinations in 2021, according to InterMiles, (previously JetPrivilege), a loyalty and rewards programme.

The survey was conducted in January and found leisure travel will lead the way in 2021; the industry was badly hit due to the Covid-19 pandemic last year. Close to 65% of respondents said they want to travel and 54% to travel to meet family and friends.

InterMiles said 2020 was the year of the essential traveller and 2021 will be for the adventure traveller keen on exploring new destinations. “The roll-out of [Covid-19] vaccines and pragmatic innovations across travel seem to have contributed to this increase in consumer confidence,” it said.

The survey found that though business and corporate travel was anticipated to be one of the first segments to recover, it is the third on the list of traveller priorities. The findings suggest that business travel is anticipated to pick up through the course of the year, with 85% of those surveyed in favour of considering business/work travel in 2021. The survey found over 60% of respondents said they will travel to local and hyperlocal destinations.

InterMiles cited an earlier October 2020 survey and said only 28% of respondents were then comfortable with “staycation” within the city. This has now increased to 68. 34%. Moreover, 60% of respondents said that they are now comfortable with remote or offbeat short stays too.

Most of the respondents said they were second-most comfortable travelling by air, the first being the personal vehicle.

“According to the survey, 64% [of] respondents will look for flexibility to change dates before making concrete travel decisions, while 62% will look for last-minute free cancellations,” said an InterMiles’ spokesperson.