22 inside pics, videos of newlyweds Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani’s Maldives honeymoon that are straight out of a dream

Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani are the latest couple to say "I do"! The two recently exchanged vows in a beautiful Hindu ceremony, surrounded by their loved ones. Following their wedding celebrations, they jetted off to the Maldives for a dreamy honeymoon. Giving fans a peek into their romantic escape, Aadar shared breathtaking snapshots from their tropical retreat on Instagram. After their wedding, Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani embarked on a romantic honeymoon in the Maldives.(Instagram)

Inside Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani's Maldives honeymoon

Aadar Jain's Instagram carousel opens with a cheerful postcard from the couple's Maldives getaway. In the selfie, Aadar and Alekha are seen holding hands, radiating happiness. While the actor kept it cool in a casual outfit, Alekha stunned in a pink swimsuit layered with a mesh-patterned mini-dress. The rest of the snaps capture their dreamy vacation: cycling through scenic paths, playing tennis, basking under the sun, and indulging in thrilling water sports.

"Island life with the wife," Aadar sweetly captioned the dreamy photos. Alekha was quick to respond, dropping a couple of red heart emojis in the comments.

Just a day ago, Aadar treated fans to another breathtaking glimpse of their Maldives getaway. The first snapshot captured a beautiful beachside selfie, with the beautiful couple posing against the backdrop of a stunning sunset.

The next picture featured Alekha striking an elegant pose in vibrant yellow dress on a wooden walkway near the beach. While Aadar kept it classic in a crisp white shirt. Sharing these dreamy moments, the actor captioned the post, "Always chasing," perfectly summing up their romantic escape.

About Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani

Aadar Jain, grandson of Raj Kapoor, is the son of Reema and Manoj Jain. Alekha Advani, founder of Way Well, is the daughter of businessman Harry Advani and is reportedly related to Lal Krishna Advani. After their engagement on September 1, 2024, the couple tied the knot on February 22.