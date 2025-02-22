Tina Ambani makes a case for repeating outfits as she rewears her stunning red saree from 2022 at Aadar Jain’s wedding

Tina Ambani, former actor and wife of industrialist Anil Ambani, usually stays away from the limelight. However, she recently turned heads with a glamorous appearance at Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani's wedding ceremony. Draped in six yards of sheer elegance, she proved that style knows no age. Let's take a closer look at her exquisite saree look and gather some fashion inspiration. (Also read: Tina Ambani looks absolutely stunning in ethnic wear at Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani's mehendi ceremony. Watch ) Tina Ambani showcases sustainable fashion by re-wearing a stunning saree from 2022 at Aadar Jain’s wedding.(Instagram)

Decoding Tina Ambani's exquisite saree look

Tina's saree is a true masterpiece, celebrating India's rich craftsmanship. Instead of opting for a celebrity designer, she chose a stunning piece from the brand Taana Baana Kota. Draped in a striking red hue, her saree features intricate silver borders and handwoven pure zari embroidery with enchanting geometric patterns all over. The fine meenakari jamawar weaving and meticulously crafted revival silver zari designer borders add a regal touch, making her look nothing short of royal.

She draped the saree gracefully, allowing the rich gold zari pallu to fall beautifully from her shoulders. Pairing it with a contrasting pastel blouse featuring delicate silver detailing and a low neckline, she added a contemporary touch to her traditional look.

She accessorised her look with a heavy green emerald necklace, matching drop earrings, golden bangles adorning her wrist, and an embellished potli bag. Her makeup was on point, featuring winged eyeliner, kohl-rimmed eyes, mascara-coated lashes, blushed cheeks, and dark red lips. With her voluminous tresses left loose and a bold red bindi adorning her forehead, she perfectly rounded off her ethnic look.

When she wore the same saree in 2022

You might be surprised to know that even the Ambanis believe in repeating outfits. Tina Ambani has previously worn this stunning saree back in 2022, proving that timeless pieces never go out of style. By embracing sustainable fashion, she reminds us all that re-wearing outfits isn’t just practical, it’s also a chic and conscious choice.