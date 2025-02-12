Menu Explore
Steal Triptii Dimri's Maldives beach look for your next vacation; her swimsuit costs just 1,390

ByAkanksha Agnihotri
Feb 12, 2025 02:20 PM IST

Triptii Dimri is serving major beachwear goals in Maldives. From stunning views to her chic floral swimsuit, here’s a look at her dreamy vacation style.

Triptii Dimri is a true travel enthusiast, and when she's not busy with work, she's out exploring new places. The 30-year-old actor is currently soaking up the sun in the Maldives, sharing dreamy glimpses of her vacation with her Instagram family.

Triptii Dimri stuns in stylish black floral swimsuit during her Maldives getaway. (Instagram/@tripti_dimri)
Triptii Dimri stuns in stylish black floral swimsuit during her Maldives getaway. (Instagram/@tripti_dimri)

But it's not just the stunning views catching our attention, Triptii's beachwear is also serving major style inspo for your next tropical getaway. In her latest post, she slayed in a black floral swimsuit that's effortlessly chic and totally worth adding to your wardrobe. Let's decode her look and find out how much it costs. (Also read: Triptii Dimri's fitness secrets for toned body revealed: No strict diets or rigorous workouts )

Decoding Triptii Dimri's stylish beach look

On Tuesday, Triptii surprised her fans by sharing a playful video on Instagram with the caption, "When you thought you were starring in a peaceful indie film... but the kite had other plans…." In the clip, she's seen flying a kite on the beach while rocking a chic swimsuit.

Triptii's swimsuit featured a deep plunging neckline, delicate thin straps, and a flexible silhouette that accentuated her gorgeous curves. The white floral print against the black background added a striking contrast, making her a total showstopper. She layered it with a black netted shrug, adding breezy charm to her beachside look.

How much her outfit costs

Triptii's swimsuit comes with a price tag of ₹1,390.(www.marksandspencer.in)
Triptii's swimsuit comes with a price tag of ₹1,390.(www.marksandspencer.in)

If you're obsessed with Triptii's beach look and want to steal her style, we've got all the details for you. Her swimsuit is from Marks & Spencer and comes with a budget-friendly price tag of 1,390.

With a minimal makeup look that highlighted her natural beauty and her luscious tresses tied in a messy bun, Triptii perfectly finished off her beach look.

On the work front

On the work front, Triptii Dimri is gearing up for Vishal Bhardwaj's upcoming film Arjun Ustara alongside Shahid Kapoor, set to hit theatres on December 5. She also has Dhadak 2 in the pipeline, where she will be seen sharing screen space with Siddhant Chaturvedi.

See More
