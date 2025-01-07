Pumpkin Mas Huni to Congee: Mira Rajput shared ‘vegetarian food diary’; revealed what all she ate on the Maldives trip

All travel lovers are also foodies—as much as exploring a place, trying the place's food feels immersive and brings you closer to the soul of the destination. Food has so much to tell about a place, from the nuances of its culinary flavours, and traditions to its unique ways of life. Mira Rajput tried the local dishes of Maldives too. (Instagram)

Mira Rajput, on her latest trip to the Maldives, explored its gastronomic side. What makes it even more exciting is that, as a vegetarian, she tried a variety of dishes—from local flavours and everyday comfort food to high-end gourmet dishes of different cuisines. She took to Instagram to treat her fans to snippets of her food adventure. It’s a reminder of the wide variety of options available for vegetarians, proving it’s not as dire as non-vegetarians might deem it to be.

What all Mira ate on her Maldives trip

Along with the long carousel of food pics, she listed each dish and shared her take on it. She described her journey as an ‘absolute food heaven’ and added that they were spoiled with an endless variety of dish options.

Here's the breakdown of what all she had:

Coffee-The flavours were so decadent that she got home the coffee beans.

Congee- A Chinese savoury rice porridge.

Pizza- Lounging by the pool, she had delicious pizza so much so she even devoured her kids' uneaten pizza crusts. Along with that, there was also matar paneer with naan. As they say, desi hearts will always sniff for desi food at the end of the day.

Rakakat- It's a Lebanese cheese roll but was given a triangular shape so it looked like an Indian samosa. Mira humoured that her kids described the dish as ‘cheese samosa.'

Hot and sour soup with sticky, crispy eggplant.

Pumpkin Mas Huni with yam chips- Pumpkin Mas Huni is an iteration of the traditional dish of Maldives Mas Huni. Mas Huni is a Maldivian breakfast that includes tuna, onion, coconut, lime juice and chilli. Since Mira is a vegetarian, tuna was replaced with pumpkin. Just because one is vegetarian doesn't mean they miss out on local flavours. The animal protein ingredients can easily be substituted without compromising the authentic taste and experience, indicating that even plant-based versions can capture the essence of traditional dishes.

Creamy mushroom crepe- Mira recalled the batter was of Dosa but the chef gave an innovative spin by making a creamy crepe instead.

Roasted Eggplant with chimichurri and tahini sauce- Chimichurri is an Argentinian sauce made with parsley, garlic, vinegar, and olive oil. While Tahini is prepared from ground sesame seeds. The creamy condiment is from the Middle East.

Labneh- Creamy, yoghurt cheese from the Middle East. It's spread on bread.

Oolong- Traditional Chinese tea.

More about Mira Rajput

Mira Rajput tied the knot with Shahid Kapoor on July 17, 2015. They have two children: a daughter named Misha and a son named Zain.

