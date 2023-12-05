India is a land of contrasts, with a rich and diverse culture that is sure to amaze and captivate visitors from all over the world however, it can also be a challenging place to travel, especially for first-time visitors. This is why it is important to plan your trip carefully and be aware of the potential challenges you may face.

5 essential travel tips for first-time visitors to India (Photo by Navdeep Panwar on Unsplash)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Harish Khatri, Founder and MD at India Assist, suggested a few tips that can help you make your first trip to India a pleasant and hassle-free experience -

Prioritise Your Health:

When you are on a journey, whether it's a leisurely vacation or a business trip, your health should always be a top priority. India, with its diverse landscapes and vibrant cities, offers a wealth of experiences waiting to be explored. However, unexpected situations can arise and that's where travel assistance services step in to ensure your well-being remains safeguarded throughout your voyage.

Swiftly Adapting to Changes:

Travel plans are known to take unexpected turns. Missed trains, itinerary changes, or unforeseen emergencies can disrupt your carefully crafted schedule. This is where expertise in handling these challenges becomes invaluable. With swift adaptability and seamless solutions provided by your travel assistance partner, you can navigate through these challenges with ease, allowing you to make the most of your time in India.

Round-the-Clock Guidance:

Just as the sun sets in one part of the world, it simultaneously rises in another. This highlights the significance of having access to a 24/7 help desk, ensuring unwavering support, regardless of the time. Whether you're in need of guidance, assistance, or simply seeking recommendations, discreet help should be just a call away. It is a wise idea to get travel assistance services that cater to providing round-the-clock support in general. You can avail this assistance through your travel agent, tour operator or hotel partner.

The travel expert advised, “As you prepare for your journey in India, these three pillars of support should offer peace of mind. Health, adaptability, and constant guidance are the cornerstones of a pleasant and hassle-free voyage. Whether you're exploring India's vibrant culture, its natural beauty, or conducting business, having these travel assistance services integrated into your journey ensures you can focus on creating cherished memories.”

Bringing his expertise to the same Vikas Sharma, Chief Executive Officer at Encalm Hospitality Pvt., said, “Planning a memorable vacation experience to India or anywhere around the world is often an intimidating task. To begin with, organize your travel in a way so that it fulfills all your necessities and requirements. One thing that everyone on a vacation deserves is comfort and relaxation. Furthermore, to genuinely embrace a rejuvenating and enriching getaway, it's imperative for your mind to be unburdened and free from stress. Prioritising your overall well-being is essential for embarking on a hassle-free journey. A vacation does not serve its purpose if it doesn’t focus on you in the first place. Choose experiences that choose you.”

He recommended -

1. Get assistance services for comfort/Meet and Greet Service

Airports are bustling hubs of activity and commencement. With travelers' needs and demands becoming more refined, there is a growing emphasis on creating specialised meet and greet services that place the well-being and convenience of travelers at the forefront. These airports meet and greet services embrace a comprehensive strategy aimed at delivering extraordinary experiences. You can take the pain out of your travelling endeavors by opting for a meet and greet service at the airport which assists you in airport formalities including carrying your baggage via a porter service. With trained professionals welcoming guests at the entrance and guiding them all the way to board their flight, these services are committed to assisting travelers at every stage of their journey.

2. Lounges:

Premier airport lounges are redefining luxury, offering plenty of world-class services and amenities that will leave you impressed. From exclusive menus crafted by chefs, cigar rooms, and spas to grand decor, luxury airport lounges are being designed to cater to the business class travellers. There are lounges at airports that value their guests and their fruitful experience and it only gravitates more love and positivity. Encalm Privé lounge at Terminal-3 (T3), meant exclusively for business and first-class travellers. This world class lounge facility aims to provide a premium travel experience, ensuring that every guest enjoys a seamless journey in the tranquil and exclusive setting of the lounge.

He concluded, “Lounges offers a comfortable seating area, a bar, a multi-cuisine buffet area, live food counters, a kids’ play area, a library, a business centre with workstations and meeting rooms with a serene ambiance. They serve as the leisure and relaxation escapades at airports alongside offering free Wi-Fi, charging ports and other amenities that help you stay connected and productive.”

