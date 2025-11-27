5 hidden winter destinations in the US worth exploring this holiday season

The United States has a large number of lesser-known tourist spots abounding in natural beauty and vivid experiences. As winter takes over the land, people heading out for holidays are looking to discover new places and enriching experiences. Here we take a look at five destinations in the country that are extremely attractive to visitors and have managed to remain hidden from the spotlight till now. If you are looking for a slightly offbeat experience this winter, try one of these, as per Viator. Hidden US towns that stay under the radar each winter yet offer distinct scenery, culture and small-town appeal(AP)

Leavenworth, Washington

This is a slice of the German region of Bavaria in the US. Built in the 1960s, the aim of the developers of this city was to erect buildings made in the mould of Alpine architecture.

Located in the Cascade Mountains, during the festive season, the whole place is decorated in such a way, you would feel like being in a fairytale. There are loads of activities to indulge in, too, like sleigh rides, walking tours, gingerbread house exhibitions, and more. So, if you want to escape the mundane surroundings, do pay a visit to this place.

Duluth, Minnesota

This waterfront city is located on Lake Superior and gives you the quintessential experience. There is the Bentleyville Tour of Lights, where five million lights and a Christmas tree 12-story high will greet you. Then, there is the Glensheen Mansion spread over a massive 20,000-square-foot space, decorated in a very elaborate manner for the festive season. This place is the one to go to if you are looking for the Christmas vibe.

Boone County, Kentucky

The Daniel Boone National Forest is a scenic place to visit any time of the year. But in winter, the landscape of Boone County takes on a very serene look. The mountainous terrain, the forested landscape, and sandstone arches provide a very distinctive character to this place.

Stowe, Vermont

This place on the East Coast has two special attractions – winter sports and spirits. Located at the foot of Vermont’s highest peak – Mt. Mansfield – this place assumes a snow-clad look in the winter, and that makes for a great opportunity to do some skiing.

Those who are more interested in taking a step back can visit the breweries here and taste beer, wine, and cedar made here.

Then, there are opportunities to hike, fish, skate, and try your hand at a lot more. It is truly a winter-lover’s delight.

Silverton, Oregon

A one-hour drive from Portland, Silverton has a beautiful and wonder-filled Christmas market where you can find some truly unique items. But the real fun starts when you start exploring this place on foot, following trails that take you to enchanting waterfalls. It is a great way to enjoy Christmas while also appreciating nature’s raw look.

FAQs

Which state is the Daniel Boone National Forest situated in?

Kentucky, whose history has been influenced by Daniel Boone.

Which is the highest peak of Vermont?

Mt. Mansfield, on the foot of which Stowe is located.

Silverton is how far from Portland?

A one-hour drive, roughly.