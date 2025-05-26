US travel alert: 7 items you can’t pack in checked bags anymore

Transportation Security Administration (TSA), along with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has introduced a new rules to make air travel more safe and secure. Starting now, seven types of items are banned from all checked bags on US flights. TSA along with the FAA have issued a new guidelines of items that travelers can't carry in flights anymore. (Representative image)(Bloomberg)

These items must now go in your carry-on bag, not your checked luggage.

The reason? These items use lithium batteries, which can sometimes overheat and catch fire. Fires in the plane’s cargo area are very dangerous.

Here are the 7 things you can’t pack in checked bags anymore:

Power banks Phone charging cases Extra lithium-ion batteries Extra lithium-metal batteries Phone batteries Laptop batteries External battery packs or portable chargers

All of these items have lithium batteries, which can be risky if they get damaged, overcharged, or get too hot. If that happens, the battery can catch fire.

FAA said in a statement, “When a carry-on bag is checked at the gate or at planeside, all spare lithium batteries and power banks must be removed from the bag and kept with the passenger in the aircraft cabin. The battery terminals must be protected from short circuit."

Why are lithium batteries dangerous?

Lithium batteries can go into something called “thermal runaway.” That means they get too hot and may start a fire. This can happen if:

The battery is damaged It’s charged too much It’s exposed to heat or water It’s not packed properly It has a manufacturing defect

A fire in the plane’s cargo hold can spread fast and cause serious damage. That’s why TSA and FAA are taking this step to keep flights safe.

TSA tips for cyber security

Apart from that TSA has shared tips for cyber security in airport. TSA Facebook post reads, "In this technology age, cybersecurity has never been more important. You’ve likely heard about things like email scams and social media scams (tip: don’t accept that friend request from your buddy’s “new” profile), but today we want to share our two best tips for staying cyber safe at airports while you're traveling."

The post added, "Hackers can install malware at USB ports (we’ve been told that’s called “juice/port jacking”). So, when you’re at an airport do not plug your phone directly into a USB port. Bring your TSA-compliant power brick or battery pack and plug in there".

The post concluded, "Don’t use free public WiFi, especially if you’re planning to make any online purchases. Do not ever enter any sensitive info while using unsecure WiFi."