    8 VIP suitcases to choose for durable design, smooth mobility and reliable travel performance

    From cabin to check-in sizes, these VIP suitcases offer durability, smooth mobility and secure designs, making every journey comfortable and well organised.

    Updated on: Jan 15, 2026 6:00 PM IST
    By Nivedita Mishra
    VIP Unicorn Nxt 8W Str 80 Cm | Check-in Polyester Soft Sided 8 Wheels Spinner Trolleys (Maroon, Large)View Details...

    ...
    VIP Polypropylene (Pp) Quad Active Check-in 75 Cm 8 Spinner Wheels Hardshell Trolley Bag for Travel, Hard Case Lightweight Bag with Combination Lock, Tough Suitcase for Travel (Blue) (Large)View Details...

    ...
    VIP Zorro Strolly 80 Cm 360° | Trolley Bag, Suitcase For Travel, 8 360 Degree Wheel Luggage For Men And Women, Polycarbonate Hard Side Cabin And Check In Bag (Silver, Large)View Details...

    ...
    VIP Polycarbonate (PC) Corsa Check-in 75 Cm (Large) 8 Spinner Wheels Trolley Bags for Travel, Hard Case Lightweight Bag with Combination Lock, Tough Suitcase for Travel (Green)View Details...

    ...
    VIP Engage Check-in Hard-Sided Trolley Bag - 76cm for Travel (Large, Light Grey)View Details...

    ...
    VIP suitcases are designed for travellers seeking durability, style, and convenience. Made from high-quality materials, these suitcases offer sturdy exteriors that protect belongings from rough handling during travel. Many feature smooth-rolling wheels, telescopic handles, and spacious compartments for easy organisation.

    Travel smarter with reliable VIP suitcases built for modern journeys.
    Travel smarter with reliable VIP suitcases built for modern journeys.

    Lightweight yet strong, VIP suitcases are suitable for both short trips and long journeys. With modern designs and multiple colour options, they combine practicality with elegance. Some models also offer advanced security features such as TSA-approved locks.

    We have bunched together 8 of the best options available on Amazon. Check them out here.

    The VIP Unicorn Nxt 8W Spinner Trolley is designed for comfortable and organised travel. Made with durable polyester, it offers flexibility and lightweight handling for long journeys. The eight-wheel spinner system ensures smooth movement across different surfaces, while the spacious interior allows easy packing. Its soft-sided design adds convenience and practicality, making it suitable for frequent travellers and extended trips.

    Specifications

    Material:
    Durable polyester fabric
    Colour:
    Maroon shade
    No of wheels:
    8 smooth wheels
    Lock Type:
    Number combination lock
    The VIP Quad Active check-in trolley bag is designed for secure and hassle-free travel. Made from tough yet lightweight polypropylene, it offers excellent impact resistance and long-lasting durability. The hard-shell exterior protects belongings during transit, while eight spinner wheels ensure smooth, effortless movement. With a spacious interior and reliable locking system, it is ideal for long trips and frequent travel.

    Specifications

    Material:
    Polypropylene hard shell
    Colour:
    Blue finish
    No of wheels:
    8 spinner wheels
    Lock Type:
    Combination number lock
    The VIP Zorro Strolly trolley bag is built for smooth and secure travel. Crafted from durable polycarbonate, it offers strong impact resistance with a lightweight hard-shell design. The 360-degree eight-wheel system ensures effortless manoeuvrability across airports and stations. With a spacious interior and reliable locking mechanism, this large check-in suitcase is suitable for long journeys and frequent travellers.

    Specifications

    Material:
    Polycarbonate hard shell
    Colour:
    Silver finish
    No of wheels:
    8 spinner wheels
    Lock Type:
    Combination number lock
    The VIP Corsa check-in trolley bag is designed for reliable and comfortable travel. Made from tough yet lightweight polycarbonate, it offers excellent durability and impact protection. The hard-case exterior keeps belongings secure, while eight spinner wheels allow smooth movement. With ample storage space and a secure locking system, this large suitcase is ideal for long trips and frequent travel needs.

    Specifications

    Material:
    Polycarbonate hard shell
    Colour:
    Green finish
    No of wheels:
    8 spinner wheels
    Lock Type:
    Combination number lock
    The VIP Engage check-in trolley bag is built for smooth and secure travel. Featuring a hard-sided construction, it offers reliable protection for belongings during transit. The spacious interior supports organised packing for long journeys, while smooth spinner wheels ensure easy manoeuvrability. Designed for frequent travellers, this large suitcase combines durability, convenience, and a clean, modern look suitable for all travel needs.

    Specifications

    Material:
    Hard-sided durable shell
    Colour:
    Light grey
    No of wheels:
    8 spinner wheels
    Lock Type:
    Combination number lock
    The VIP Suprema cabin-size suitcase is designed for short trips and hassle-free travel. Its soft-sided construction allows flexible packing while keeping luggage lightweight and easy to handle. The compact size fits cabin requirements, and eight spinner wheels ensure smooth movement through busy terminals. With organised interiors and a secure locking system, this suitcase is ideal for business travel and quick getaways.

    Specifications

    Material:
    Polyester soft-sided fabric
    Colour:
    Blue shade
    No of wheels:
    8 spinner wheels
    Lock Type:
    Combination number lock
    The VIP Glider NXT medium check-in trolley bag is designed for durable and comfortable travel. Its hard-sided construction provides reliable protection for belongings during transit. The medium size offers ample storage without being bulky, making it suitable for short to medium trips. Smooth spinner wheels ensure easy manoeuvrability, while the secure locking system adds peace of mind on every journey.

    Specifications

    Material:
    Hard-sided durable shell
    Colour:
    Light green
    No of wheels:
    8 spinner wheels
    Lock Type:
    Combination number lock
    The VIP Quad Pro medium check-in trolley bag is built for secure and effortless travel. Its lightweight hard-case design offers strong protection for belongings during transit. The spacious interior supports organised packing, while eight spinner wheels ensure smooth movement across airports. Designed for frequent travellers, it combines durability, convenience, and enhanced security features for a reliable travel experience.

    Specifications

    Material:
    Hard-case durable shell
    Colour:
    Blue finish
    No of wheels:
    8 spinner wheels
    Lock Type:
    TSA combination lock

