8 VIP suitcases to choose for durable design, smooth mobility and reliable travel performance

VIP suitcases are designed for travellers seeking durability, style, and convenience. Made from high-quality materials, these suitcases offer sturdy exteriors that protect belongings from rough handling during travel. Many feature smooth-rolling wheels, telescopic handles, and spacious compartments for easy organisation. Travel smarter with reliable VIP suitcases built for modern journeys. Lightweight yet strong, VIP suitcases are suitable for both short trips and long journeys. With modern designs and multiple colour options, they combine practicality with elegance. Some models also offer advanced security features such as TSA-approved locks. We have bunched together 8 of the best options available on Amazon. Check them out here.

The VIP Unicorn Nxt 8W Spinner Trolley is designed for comfortable and organised travel. Made with durable polyester, it offers flexibility and lightweight handling for long journeys. The eight-wheel spinner system ensures smooth movement across different surfaces, while the spacious interior allows easy packing. Its soft-sided design adds convenience and practicality, making it suitable for frequent travellers and extended trips.

Specifications Material: Durable polyester fabric Colour: Maroon shade No of wheels: 8 smooth wheels Lock Type: Number combination lock

The VIP Quad Active check-in trolley bag is designed for secure and hassle-free travel. Made from tough yet lightweight polypropylene, it offers excellent impact resistance and long-lasting durability. The hard-shell exterior protects belongings during transit, while eight spinner wheels ensure smooth, effortless movement. With a spacious interior and reliable locking system, it is ideal for long trips and frequent travel.

Specifications Material: Polypropylene hard shell Colour: Blue finish No of wheels: 8 spinner wheels Lock Type: Combination number lock

The VIP Zorro Strolly trolley bag is built for smooth and secure travel. Crafted from durable polycarbonate, it offers strong impact resistance with a lightweight hard-shell design. The 360-degree eight-wheel system ensures effortless manoeuvrability across airports and stations. With a spacious interior and reliable locking mechanism, this large check-in suitcase is suitable for long journeys and frequent travellers.

Specifications Material: Polycarbonate hard shell Colour: Silver finish No of wheels: 8 spinner wheels Lock Type: Combination number lock

The VIP Corsa check-in trolley bag is designed for reliable and comfortable travel. Made from tough yet lightweight polycarbonate, it offers excellent durability and impact protection. The hard-case exterior keeps belongings secure, while eight spinner wheels allow smooth movement. With ample storage space and a secure locking system, this large suitcase is ideal for long trips and frequent travel needs.

Specifications Material: Polycarbonate hard shell Colour: Green finish No of wheels: 8 spinner wheels Lock Type: Combination number lock

The VIP Engage check-in trolley bag is built for smooth and secure travel. Featuring a hard-sided construction, it offers reliable protection for belongings during transit. The spacious interior supports organised packing for long journeys, while smooth spinner wheels ensure easy manoeuvrability. Designed for frequent travellers, this large suitcase combines durability, convenience, and a clean, modern look suitable for all travel needs.

Specifications Material: Hard-sided durable shell Colour: Light grey No of wheels: 8 spinner wheels Lock Type: Combination number lock

The VIP Suprema cabin-size suitcase is designed for short trips and hassle-free travel. Its soft-sided construction allows flexible packing while keeping luggage lightweight and easy to handle. The compact size fits cabin requirements, and eight spinner wheels ensure smooth movement through busy terminals. With organised interiors and a secure locking system, this suitcase is ideal for business travel and quick getaways.

Specifications Material: Polyester soft-sided fabric Colour: Blue shade No of wheels: 8 spinner wheels Lock Type: Combination number lock

The VIP Glider NXT medium check-in trolley bag is designed for durable and comfortable travel. Its hard-sided construction provides reliable protection for belongings during transit. The medium size offers ample storage without being bulky, making it suitable for short to medium trips. Smooth spinner wheels ensure easy manoeuvrability, while the secure locking system adds peace of mind on every journey.

Specifications Material: Hard-sided durable shell Colour: Light green No of wheels: 8 spinner wheels Lock Type: Combination number lock

The VIP Quad Pro medium check-in trolley bag is built for secure and effortless travel. Its lightweight hard-case design offers strong protection for belongings during transit. The spacious interior supports organised packing, while eight spinner wheels ensure smooth movement across airports. Designed for frequent travellers, it combines durability, convenience, and enhanced security features for a reliable travel experience.

Specifications Material: Hard-case durable shell Colour: Blue finish No of wheels: 8 spinner wheels Lock Type: TSA combination lock