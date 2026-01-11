Trolley suitcase set of 3 from top brands with 4 plus star ratings on Amazon
Published on: Jan 11, 2026 09:00 am IST
Great deals meet reliable ratings in this curated trolley set of 3 roundup, featuring trusted names that balance price, durability, and everyday travel needs.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Safari Pentagon Pro 8 Wheels Set of 3 (Cabin + Medium + Large) Trolley Bags, Hard Case Polypropylene, 360º Wheeling Suitcase/Luggage for Travel, Dusk Green View Details
|
₹6,999
|
|
|
MOKOBARA Polycarbonate The Transit Speed_Wheel Luggage/Trolley Bag Poly-Carbonate Hard Sided 8 Silent Ninja Wheels (We Meet Again Sunray (Limited Edition), Set of 3),Blue, 54, 64 & 74 cm View Details
|
|
|
|
Skybags Rubik Polyester Softsided Luggage Set of 3 Small, Medium & Large, Blue View Details
|
₹6,599
|
|
|
American Tourister 3PC Ivy 2.0-8 Wheel, Set (Small + Medium + Large) Hard PP Suitcase for Travel/Trolley Bag/Travel Bag with Combination Lock & Smooth Sliding Double Wheel, Blue Frog View Details
|
₹8,999
|
|
|
Kamiliant by American Tourister 3 Pc Harrier Set 56 cms, 68 cms & 78 cms- Small, Medium & Large Polypropylene (PP) Hard Sided 4 Wheels Spinner Luggage/Suitcase/Trolley Bag (Iron Grey) View Details
|
₹5,799
|
|
|
uppercase Jfk Inline Trolley Bag Set Of 3 (Small,Medium,Large)|Hardshellsided Polycarbonate Printed Cabin&Check-In Luggage|Combination Lock|8 Wheel Inline Trolley Bag||(Teal Blue),H-75.5 cms View Details
|
₹8,500
|
|
|
Nasher Miles Vienna Hard-Sided Polypropylene Luggage Set Of 3 White Cream Spinner Trolley Bags (55,65 & 75 Cm) 8 Wheels Small,Medium & Large Suitcase View Details
|
|
|
|
VIP Quad Active 3 Pc Set Cabin 55 Cm (Small) Check-in 66 Cm (Medium) 75 Cm (Large) 8 Spinner Wheels Trolley Bags for Travel,Hard Case Lightweight Bag & Combination Lock,Suitcase for Travel (Black) View Details
|
₹5,499
|
|
