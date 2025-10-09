Stop searching for 'Wine Tours Near Me': Here are India's top 5 vineyard destinations

You know that moment when you type “Wine Tours Near Me” and end up scrolling through the same tiny, underwhelming spots, wondering if the universe is testing your patience? Yeah, we have all been there. But here is the thing. India’s wine scene is ready to steal the show, and it is so much more than a quick pit stop. From buzzing festivals to quiet, hidden escapes, there are vineyard destinations that make every sip feel like a story. Forget the lazy local searches. It is time to plan a proper grape escape. We are talking Sula, Grover Zampa, Fratelli, York, and Four Seasons - five vineyards that promise stunning views, epic wines, and experiences that range from laid-back to full-on luxe. Pack your weekend bag, leave the stress behind, and get ready to sip, savour, and soak it all in. Sip, savour, and soak in sprawling vineyards, serene landscapes, and vibrant wine experiences across India’s finest vineyard destinations.(Hindustan Times)

Sula Vineyards (Nashik, Maharashtra)



Sula is the OG of Indian wine and the reason Nashik even shows up on wine maps. Imagine rolling green vineyards, tasting rooms buzzing with energy, and a vibe that makes you feel instantly festive. SulaFest is a feast for the senses with music, food, and endless wine tasting that can keep a weekend buzzing. Try the Sula Rasa for smooth red notes or the Dindori Reserve for something a little bolder. Ideal for first-timers, friend groups, and anyone who wants to mix a little tipsy fun with serious Instagram moments. The views are endless, and the energy is contagious.

Grover Zampa Vineyards (Nandi Hills, Karnataka)



Perched in Nandi Hills, Grover Zampa is a calm retreat from the city chaos. It feels like a European escape with serene landscapes and well-tended vineyards. The estate leans on French techniques, producing wines that can impress even the most picky palate. Wander their organised wine trails, sip on La Réserve reds or whites, and take in the cool breeze with those stunning hill views. This is for the wine enthusiasts who like their sips serious, their weekends quiet, and their surroundings picturesque. The experience is refined, soothing, and unforgettable.

Fratelli Vineyards (Solapur, Maharashtra)



Fratelli is intimate, authentic, and quietly spectacular. A collaboration between two Indian families and one Italian family, the estate lives up to its name, which means Brothers in Italian. Remote and charming, Fratelli offers a true wine retreat where you can explore the underground barrel cellar and enjoy single-estate wines like Sette. Staying on the property is an immersive experience, giving you time to walk through the vines, learn about the craft, and sip wines that taste like the effort behind them. Perfect for those who want a quiet, focused escape from the crowd.

Sette by Fratelli is a Super-Tuscan style red wine made with grapes from Akluj in Maharashtra

York Winery (Nashik, Maharashtra)



York Winery is the boutique alternative to Sula, family-run and effortlessly charming. Sitting near Gangapur Dam near Nashik, it offers sunset views that make every sip taste better. The York Arros and Sauvignon Blanc are crowd favourites and perfect for a relaxed afternoon tasting. Think romantic dates, chilled weekends, or quiet wine appreciation with a hint of nature’s backdrop. It is small-scale, personal, and exactly the kind of vineyard where the pace slows, and the wine speaks.

Four Seasons Vineyards (Sahyadri Valley, Maharashtra)



Luxury meets wine at Four Seasons. With chateau-style architecture, sprawling vineyards, and grand landscapes, this estate is made for indulgence. Stay in the manor, explore vineyards with modern wine-making technology, and sample reserve wines that feel almost cinematic. Every detail focuses on quality and comfort. This is for those who want a weekend of elegance, learning, and, of course, exceptional wine. Four Seasons elevates the vineyard experience into a mini escape of sophistication and relaxation.

From vibrant festivals to serene escapes and grand estates, these five vineyards have a flavour and vibe for every kind of wine lover. Skip the local options and plan a proper getaway. Pack curiosity, a weekend bag, and your best wine-loving friends. India’s vineyards prove that wine is about more than drinking. It is about the view, the craft, the taste, and the joy of sipping while making memories. Cheers to your next grape escape.

