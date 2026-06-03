Aishwarya Rai named global brand ambassador for JW Marriott’s mindful luxury travel platform

Aishwarya Rai has added another feather to her cap, stepping into a new global role as the brand ambassador for JW Marriott. The collaboration brings her on board for the brand’s “Stay in the Moment” platform, which focuses on mindful, experience-led luxury travel. (Also read: Aishwarya Rai's stylist gets emotional about dressing 'icon' for her high-stakes Cannes return: 'What a week it’s been' )

Aishwarya Rai becomes global brand ambassador for JW Marriott

Aishwarya Rai joins JW Marriott as global brand ambassador.(JW Marriott )

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JW Marriott, part of Marriott Bonvoy’s global portfolio, has announced its collaboration with Aishwarya as a Global Brand Ambassador. Through this partnership, she will represent and help amplify the brand’s “Stay in the Moment” platform, which focuses on mindfulness, presence, and a more intentional approach to luxury travel experiences.

The association comes as JW Marriott continues to expand its presence across global markets, with India emerging as one of its most significant growth regions. The brand operates over 130 properties worldwide and is witnessing rising demand from Indian travellers, both for international and domestic luxury travel, driven increasingly by experience-led and immersive stays.

Aishwarya Rai to feature across global campaigns

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{{^usCountry}} As part of the collaboration, Aishwarya will be featured across JW Marriott’s global campaigns and storytelling initiatives spanning digital, print, and experiential platforms. The partnership is expected to align with the brand’s positioning around contemporary luxury and mindful travel, while also strengthening its connection with a growing base of Indian and international travellers. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As part of the collaboration, Aishwarya will be featured across JW Marriott’s global campaigns and storytelling initiatives spanning digital, print, and experiential platforms. The partnership is expected to align with the brand’s positioning around contemporary luxury and mindful travel, while also strengthening its connection with a growing base of Indian and international travellers. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Her association will also extend to curated brand experiences in select markets, reinforcing the storytelling around the “Stay in the Moment” philosophy and its focus on presence, calm, and meaningful travel experiences. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Her association will also extend to curated brand experiences in select markets, reinforcing the storytelling around the “Stay in the Moment” philosophy and its focus on presence, calm, and meaningful travel experiences. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Aishwarya, who has maintained a long-standing global presence across films, fashion, and public appearances, said the idea of being present in the moment resonates with her personal approach to travel and life, where simplicity and awareness play an important role. About Aishwarya Rai {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Aishwarya, who has maintained a long-standing global presence across films, fashion, and public appearances, said the idea of being present in the moment resonates with her personal approach to travel and life, where simplicity and awareness play an important role. About Aishwarya Rai {{/usCountry}}

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Aishwarya Rai is an Indian actress best known for her work in Hindi and Tamil cinema. She won the Miss World title in 1994 and went on to become one of the most prominent and influential public figures in India. Over the course of her career, she has earned several honours for her performances, including two Filmfare Awards.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Akanksha Agnihotri ...Read More Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas. Read Less

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