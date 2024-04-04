Alvida 2024 getaways: From Rishikesh to Santorini, 5 serene destinations for reflection and relaxation

The last Friday of Ramadan has a special significance for Muslims and is known as Alvida Ramadan, Jamat-Ul-Vida or Alvida Jumma. This day marks one of the most important occasions during the entire month of Ramadan. This year, Ramadan, which began on March 10th with the sighting of the crescent moon in Saudi Arabia, is celebrated worldwide with great fervour and enthusiasm. Ramadan, observed by the Muslim community, is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar. During this holy month, Muslims fast from dawn to sunset as an act of worship and devotion. They begin their day with a pre-dawn meal called suhur and break their fast after sunset with dates and water in an event known as iftar. Special dishes are prepared for Iftar and shared with friends and family. (Also read: Alvida 2024 fashion guide: Transitioning your wardrobe to celebrate the last Friday of Ramadan in style ) Embark on a journey of tranquillity and reflection with our curated selection of Alvida 2024 getaways.(Unsplash)

Top Destinations for Alvida 2024

As the holy month of Ramadan draws to a close, it's time to seek out tranquillity in quiet places that offer the ideal setting for reflection and leisure. These places provide a remarkable sense of calm and renewal, whether your intention is to relax in the lap of nature or spend some alone time. Discover serene locations that are just waiting to give you a break from the physical, emotional, and spiritual stresses of life.

1. Dharamshala, India: A tranquil haven for reflection and relaxation, Dharamshala is tucked away in the serene Himalayan mountains. Visit the Dalai Lama Temple Complex for spiritual solace, or take a leisurely stroll along Triund's lovely paths for breathtaking views of the surrounding valleys.

2. Ubud, Bali: For those looking for inner serenity, Ubud is a sanctuary known for its verdant rice terraces and meditative atmosphere. Take yoga and meditation courses, explore historic temples such as the Sacred Monkey Forest Sanctuary, or indulge in traditional Balinese spa treatments while taking in the peace and quiet of the outdoors.

3. Santorini, Greece: Santorini radiates beauty and tranquillity with its breathtaking sunsets and charming villages located on rocks overlooking the Aegean Sea. Take in the picturesque towns of the island, unwind on the immaculate beaches, or sip a bottle of wine as the sun sets.

4. Kyoto, Japan: Kyoto, a city well-known for its historic temples, charming tea houses, and serene gardens, offers a peaceful diversion from the bustle of daily life. Experience the tranquility of Zen meditation by visiting well-known temples like Kinkaku-ji and Ryoan-ji, or enjoy a leisurely stroll through the serene Arashiyama Bamboo Grove.

5. Rishikesh, India: Rishikesh, the "Yoga Capital of the World," is tucked away in the Himalayan foothills and is bordered by the sacred Ganges River. Take a dip in the Ganges' sacred waters, embark on yoga and meditation retreats, or seek spiritual guidance in ashrams and temples.