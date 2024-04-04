Alvida 2024 fashion guide: Transitioning your wardrobe to celebrate the last Friday of Ramadan in style

Alvida Ramadan 2024: The last Friday of Ramadan is observed as Alvida Ramadan. This is considered one of the most special days throughout the month of Ramadan. Ramadan started this year on March 10 with the sighting of the crescent moon in Saudi Arabia. Every year, Ramadan is observed with a whole lot of pomp and grandeur all over the world. Observed by the Muslim community, Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar. During this time, people observe fast from dawn to sunset. They have a pre-dawn meal called suhur, and break their fast after sunset with dates and water. Iftar-special dishes are prepared and relished with friends and family. On Alvida Ramadan, people deck up in new clothes and celebrate the last Friday of the holy month of Ramzan.(Unsplash)

The end of Ramadan is also decided by the sighting of the crescent moon in Saudi Arabia. Alvida Ramadan falls on April 5 this year. Friday is considered auspicious by the Muslim community. They visit the mosque and offer a special namaz every week. On Alvida Ramadan, people observe fast and recite the Holy Quran at home. They also donate to the poor and the underprivileged.

Here's how you can transition your wardrobe for Alvida Ramadan

Lehenga: Ethnics are in style and we suggest that you top the fashion game in sleek minimal lehengas for celebrating the auspicious day of Alvida Ramadan. Pastel shades, floral patterns and minimal zari work can never go out of fashion when it comes to lehengas.

Anarkali salwar: In case you want to keep it minimal and comfortable, we suggest that you transition your wardrobe with a stunning anarkali salwar suit. It is festive, stylish and also ethnic – top it with minimal accessories and watch yourself become the talk of the room.

The six yards of grace: Nothing can beat the six yards of grace when it comes to celebrating Indian festivals in style. Deck up in a georgette saree or an organza, and beat the heat, all the while ensuring that you stay on top of the fashion game.