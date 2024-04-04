Alvida Ramadan 2024: Date, significance, celebrations and all that you need to know

Alvida Ramadan 2024: Ramadan is one of the most auspicious months of the year for the Muslim community. Every year, Ramadan is observed with a lot of dedication and devotion all across the world. The ninth month of the Islamic calendar is celebrated as Ramadan. This is that time of the year when Muslims fast for the entire month from dawn to sunset. This year, Ramadan started on March 11 with the sighting of the crescent moon in Saudi Arabia. The end of Ramadan will also be determined by the sighting of the crescent moon. During this one month, Muslims have a pre-dawn meal called suhur and fast for the entire day. After sunset, they break their fast with dates and water. Iftar-special dishes are prepared and relished with friends and family after breaking the fast. This year, Alvida Ramadan will be observed on April 5.

ALSO READ: Ramadan 2024: How to balance spirituality and modern life during the holy month of Ramzan

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Alvida Ramadan is the last Friday before the end of Ramadan for the year. As we gear up to observe the special day, here's all that you need to know.

Date:

This year, Alvida Ramadan will be observed on April 5. Tt is also known as Jamat-Ul-Vida or Alvida Jumma.

Significance:

The last Friday of Ramadan holds a lot of significance. It is not just about visiting mosque and offering prayers. It is also about reflecting about the entire month of Ramadan. Friday is considered a special day for the Muslim community across the world. On Fridays, people offer special namaz in the mosque. For Alvida Jumma, people recite the Holy Quran at home and seek blessings from the divine.

Celebrations:

Fasting on Alvida Jumma is considered extremely auspicious and is believed to be rewarding. People prepare delicious dishes and deck up in new clothes for observing Alvida Jumma. Zakat – the act of charity for the underprivileged people, is also practiced on this auspicious day.