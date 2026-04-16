Beach, mountains or city? Here’s your guide to choosing your perfect summer getaway

As the season shifts into summer, the urge to get away becomes stronger. The real journey begins with choosing the right destination. The world seems to move a little faster as summer arrives. Calendars fill up, airports grow busier, and the anticipation of a well-deserved break begins to build. It’s the season of movement, of people seeking sun, serenity, and new stories. But amid the excitement, one question quietly defines the entire experience: where to go? Choosing between a beach, the mountains, or a vibrant city is more than just a preference; it’s about aligning your destination with the kind of escape you truly seek. A guide to choose the right summer vacation destination. (Unsplash)

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“There is something about summer that takes us back to the feeling of childhood holidays, carefree, joyful, and filled with moments that quietly stayed with us over the years,” says Yasmin Ikrami, founder and CEO of JourneyLabel, A Luxury Travel Company.

“It brings back a sense of nostalgia, the kind tied to simple escapes, familiar laughter, and days that felt endless. Even today, the most meaningful journeys are the ones that recreate that feeling of freedom, where you can truly switch off and simply be in the moment,” she added.

The allure of the beach There is something timeless about the pull of the ocean. Beach destinations offer a sense of ease that few places can replicate, long, unhurried days, golden sunsets, and the calming rhythm of waves. For those looking to unwind and disconnect, the beach provides a perfect setting. Whether it’s a secluded island retreat or a lively coastal escape, it allows travellers to slow down and indulge in moments of stillness while enjoying understated luxury by the water.

The charm of the mountains If your idea of a perfect summer leans towards crisp air and breathtaking views, the mountains offer a refreshing alternative. Away from the bustle, these destinations invite you to reconnect with nature, with yourself, and with a slower pace of life. From scenic trails to cosy luxury stays, mountain getaways are ideal for those seeking tranquillity paired with immersive experiences. It’s where mornings feel fresher, and every view feels like a reward.

City exploration For travellers who thrive on movement and discovery, cities offer an entirely different kind of escape. Think world-class dining, art, fashion, and a constant pulse of energy. A summer in the city is about exploration, finding hidden gems, indulging in cultural experiences, and embracing the rhythm of urban life. It’s dynamic, inspiring, and perfect for those who want their itinerary to be as vibrant as the destination itself.

Ultimately, there is no single perfect summer destination, only the one that aligns with you. Each setting offers its own kind of luxury, whether it’s space, silence, or stimulation.