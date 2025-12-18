5 places to visit in Japan in 2026: Iconic cities, scenic landscapes and rich cultural experiences

Japan offers an extraordinary experience, which blends modern excitement with ancient spirituality. Tokyo is the vibrant, futuristic capital. Visitors must see the famous Shibuya Crossing and the serene Meiji Jingu Shrine. Kyoto, the old imperial city, is rich in culture. Its highlights include the gold-leaf Kinkaku-ji and the thousands of red gates at Fushimi Inari-taisha. Indian travellers often find a compelling connection with the Buddhist heritage in places like Nara. Nara's Todai-ji Temple houses the Great Buddha, one of the world's largest bronze Buddha statues. This reflects the deep historical ties between Indian and Japanese Buddhism. Experience a stunning blend of ancient traditions and futuristic neon lights in beautiful, timeless Japan.(Unsplash)

Kyoto's Kiyomizu-dera Temple is another major Buddhist site. Osaka is famous for its delicious street food and bustling Dotonbori district. The solemn Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park offers a powerful moment for reflection on global peace. The iconic Mount Fuji provides a majestic natural backdrop to any journey.

Kyoto: Timeless cultural heart

Kyoto is the cultural capital of Japan. It is famed for its historic temples and gardens. Visit Kinkaku-ji, the stunning Golden Pavilion. Explore Fushimi Inari Shrine with its thousands of red torii gates. Nara, a short trip from Kyoto, is especially relevant to Indians. This is because it hosts the Todai-ji Temple, which enshrines the world’s largest bronze Great Buddha. This highlights the region's strong Buddhist heritage. Kiyomizu-dera is another important Buddhist temple to visit.

Things to do:

* Visit Fushimi Inari Taisha Shrine

* Explore Arashiyama Bamboo Grove

* See the Kinkaku-ji Golden Pavilion

* Wander the historic Gion District

* Admire Kiyomizu-dera Temple views

* Stroll the beautiful Philosopher's Path

* Sample treats at Nishiki Market

Tokyo: Electric urban energy

That is a crucial historical link for Indian visitors to Tokyo. The most significant place is the Renkō-ji Temple in the Suginami ward. This Buddhist temple is the purported resting place of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's ashes. The ashes were placed there following his alleged 1945 plane crash. The temple features a bronze bust of Netaji. Tokyo is also a premier modern urban tourist centre, seamlessly blending high-tech innovation with immense efficiency. From the neon-lit Shibuya Crossing to digital art museums and world-class shopping, it offers a futuristic, high-energy experience.

Things to do:

* Experience Shibuya Scramble Crossing

* Visit the Buddhist Senso-ji Temple

* Walk through serene Meiji Jingu Shrine

* See panoramic views from Skytree

* Explore Akihabara's electronic shops

* Pay homage at Renkō-ji Temple

* Discover digital art at teamLab

Fuji Five Lakes: Serene mountain views

The Fuji Five Lakes area is famous for its majestic views of Mount Fuji. Lake Kawaguchi is the most accessible lake, offering great vantage points. You can also see the famous Chureito Pagoda for an iconic, postcard-perfect scene. For Indian visitors, Oshino Hakkai holds particular appeal. This traditional village features eight crystal-clear ponds. These ponds are fed by the sacred melted snow of Mount Fuji. The site has deep local religious heritage, used for purification rituals by ancient mountain worshippers, connecting with India's emphasis on natural spirituality.

Things to do:

* View majestic Mount Fuji

* Visit beautiful Lake Kawaguchi

* See iconic Chureito Pagoda

* Explore traditional Oshino Hakkai village

* Ride the scenic Kachi Ropeway

* Discover unique Fuji Five Lakes

Hiroshima: History and hope

Hiroshima is a city of immense historical depth. It serves as a global symbol of peace and resilience. The Peace Memorial Park is a central site for all visitors. For Indian travellers, the park holds a unique connection. A bronze bust of Mahatma Gandhi stands there as a gift from India. It represents shared values of non-violence. Many also visit the Gokoku Shrine to see a monument dedicated to the Indian judge Radhabinod Pal. He is famously remembered for his dissenting opinion during the Tokyo Trials. This history creates a powerful bond between India and Hiroshima.

Things to do:

* Visit Peace Memorial Museum

* See the Atomic Bomb Dome

* Explore beautiful Miyajima Island

* Walk through Shukkeien Garden

* View the Mahatma Gandhi bust

* Visit the Radhabinod Pal memorial

* Try delicious Hiroshima-style okonomiyaki

Takayama: Old town charm

Takayama offers a delightful mix of mountain charm and interactive fun. Beyond the spiritual sites, you can explore the bustling Miyagawa Morning Market to sample local fruits and unique snacks. For an adventure, ride the Shinhotaka Ropeway, a double-decker cable car offering stunning Alpine views. You can also try a hands-on workshop to sew your own Sarubobo doll, a red "monkey baby" mascot believed to bring good luck. For Indian travellers, the Hida Kokubunji Temple is a highlight. It is the city's oldest structure. It features a three-storey pagoda and ancient Buddhist carvings. The nearby Hida Folk Village also showcases rustic mountain life.

Things to do:

* Ride the Shinhotaka double-decker ropeway

* Sew a lucky Sarubobo doll

* Browse the Miyagawa Morning Market

* Explore the interactive Showa-kan Museum

* Cross the bright red Nakabashi Bridge

* Try a local Hida cooking class

* Cycle through the scenic countryside

