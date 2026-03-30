Bank Holidays next week: SBI, PNB, ICICI, HDFC, Axis Bank shut up to 6 days; check full schedule
Banks across the country will remain closed for 6 days this week. Check the full list of holiday to be observed by SBI, PNB, ICICI and other banks here.
Banks across the country are set to remain closed for several days between March 30 to April 5, 2026. The banks will be closed due to multiple festivals being celebrated in the states and for the weekend, as per the RBI holiday calendar.
The RBI bank holiday calendar will be followed by all public and private sector banks, including SBI, PNB, BOI, HDFC, ICICI, Axis Bank and others.
Check out the full list of bank holidays this week:
I. March 30: The banks will observe a holiday due to Mahavir Jayanti in Karnataka.
II. March 31: Banks in Ahmedabad, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, New Delhi, Bihar, and Jharkhand will observe a holiday due to Mahavir Janmakalyanak/Mahavir Jayanti.
III. April 1: Bank holiday for annual closing of accounts will be followed in Tripura, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Chandigarh, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Assam, Telangana, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, West Bengal, Delhi, Goa, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh.
IV. April 2: The Maundy Thursday holiday will be observed by banks in Kerala.
V. April 3: Good Friday holiday. Bank holidays in Gujarat, Mizoram, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Telangana, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Nagaland, West Bengal, Delhi, Goa, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Meghalaya, Himachal Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh.
VI. April 5: All banks will be closed due to the weekend off.
According to the RBI Bank Holiday calendar, bank holidays vary by region, depending on the festivals and observances in each region.
Apart from these holidays, all scheduled and non-scheduled banks will observe public holidays on the second and fourth Saturdays.
However, digital banking services, including internet banking, mobile apps, ATMs and UPI, will continue to function without interruption during these holidays.
Check out the list of holidays in April 2026, as per RBI calendar.
|Date
|Holiday Description
|April 1
|To enable to Banks to close their yearly accounts
|April 2
|Maundy Thursday
|April 3
|Good Friday
|April 14
|Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti/Maha Vishuva Sankranti/Biju/Buisu Festival/Tamil New Year's Day/Bohag Bihu/Cheiraoba/Baisakhi
|April 15
|Bengali New Year’s Day (Nababarsha)/Bohag Bihu/Vishu/Himachal Day
|April 16
|Bohag Bihu
|April 20
|Basava Jayanti / Akshaya Tritiya
|April 21
|Garia Puja