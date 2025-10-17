Top 5 honeymoon hotels in the world: Even Taylor Swift, Lauren Sanchez can’t get enough of these luxury stays in Italy

In an October 16 Instagram video, The Wed listed some of the world's most famous celebrity-approved luxury hotels and resorts. According to the magazine, these luxury hotels are popular with celebrities and also ideal honeymoon destinations — from a hotel in Lake Como, where US singer Taylor Swift stayed, to Spanish hotel that is famous for its intimate and quiet setting, or Aman Tokyo, known for its ultra-luxurious, skyscraper accommodations with panoramic city views. Also read | Want to stay in The White Lotus luxe hotels? Get ready for an expensive holiday: Know locations, cost, highlights La Residencia, Spain, is an intimate hotel in Mallorca with a quiet and romantic atmosphere, perfect for a relaxed honeymoon. (Pic courtesy: Booking.com)

In the video by The Wed, a hotel in Sicily, Italy – recognisable from the Netflix series The White Lotus – was praised for its Michelin-starred dining and stunning infinity pool. A high-end, aesthetically pleasing Maldives resort was also on the list that the magazine shared by saying, “Celebrities can't get enough of these hotels, and honestly, we think they make pretty good honeymoon spots, too.”

Here are five celebrity-approved stays to add to your honeymoon list:

Grand Hotel Tremezzo, Italy

Per The Wed, “First up is the Grand Hotel Tremezzo, which is one of Lake Como's most iconic hotels. It's known for its art nouveau design and stunning interiors, but most notably, it's known for its floating pool that sits on top of the lake. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce actually stayed here at one of the villas on the property, and the hotel itself has around 90 rooms and suites that all overlook the lake. Dua Lipa spent her summer here, and it's really easy to see why.”

As per Booking.com, the price starts from ₹101,530.65 a night for 2 adults.

La Residencia, Spain

The Wed shared, “This is La Residencia, which is in Mallorca and it's a part of the Belmont collection... it's a really intimate hotel with just under 80 rooms. It's a quiet and romantic spot that's perfect for a really relaxed honeymoon.”

Aman Tokyo, Japan

“Next is a hotel that pretty much every celebrity stays at when they're passing through Tokyo. It's of course the Aman and it's the definition of ultra luxurious. It's set high above the city in a skyscraper and it has a swimming pool that overlooks the entire skyline and people say that you can see Mount Fuji on a clear day. The rooms are some of the largest in Tokyo, and they have a very calming and minimalistic design to them. It's the kind of place that makes even a city honeymoon feel extremely serene,” The Wed said.

As per Kayak.com, rooms start from ₹383,676 per night

One & Only Reethi Rah, Maldives

According to the magazine, “The Maldives definitely has no shortage of honeymoon resorts, but the One & Only Reethi Rah is definitely on another level. It's set on its own private island, and it's where Sophia Richie stayed after her viral wedding. Each of the villas here come with its own pool and direct ocean and beach access. The service here is known to be incredible, making it the perfect honeymoon spot from start to finish.”

San Domenico Palace, Italy

“And lastly, there's the San Domenico Palace, which you'll definitely recognise from season 2 of The White Lotus. It's located in Sicily. And it's set on top of a cliff, so you have full panoramic views of the sea. It's got private suites with terraces, Michelin-starred dining, and an iconic infinity pool with one of the best views in Sicily. Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez reportedly stayed here for their honeymoon, so it's safe to say that it lives up to the hype,” as per The Wed.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional advice.